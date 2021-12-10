Vinci to build low-carbon logistics hub for Lidl France

Verizon Business has been selected by FM Logistic - an international supplier of omnichannel supply chain services - to transform its global network infrastructure. The secure SD WAN network will run across FM Logistic’s operations in 14 countries and is a fundamental part of the company’s growth and ongoing digital transformation. With the need for efficient and reliable end to end supply chain services currently in huge demand as a result of the rise in e-commerce, this super-charged network will help FM Logistic continue to meet and more importantly exceed the needs of its customers, increasing its agility and performance as well as enabling it to take advantage of the data explosion offered by the digital world.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO