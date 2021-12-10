METiS Therapeutics Launches With $86 Million Series A Financing to Transform Drug Discovery and Delivery With Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
METiS Therapeutics debuts with $86 million Series A financing to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to redefine drug discovery and delivery and develop optimal therapies for patients with serious diseases. PICC PE and China Life led the financing and were joined by Sequoia Capital China, Lightspeed, 5Y Capital, FreeS...aithority.com
