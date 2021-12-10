ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TigerGraph Appoints Pekka Kostamaa as Vice President of Engineering as the Company Capitalizes on Global Growth and Increased Demand for Graph

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Expert Technologist to Accelerate Product Innovation, Strengthen Company's Commitment to Democratizing Graph. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced the appointment of veteran technologist Pekka Kostamaa as vice president of engineering to head the global engineering team at TigerGraph, helping the company accelerate innovation on TigerGraph Cloud products while...

