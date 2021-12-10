ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Exai Bio Secures $67.5 Million Series A Financing to Advance Next-Generation, RNA-Based Liquid Biopsy Platform for Early Cancer Detection

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExai Bio, a next-generation liquid biopsy company, announced it has raised a $67.5 million Series A financing to accelerate development of its non-invasive, RNA-based liquid biopsy platform for early cancer detection. The financing was led by leading life sciences and tech investors Section 32 and Casdin Capital, with participation from Two...

OncoMyx closes $50M Series B to advance cancer-killing payload platform

Phoenix-based OncoMyx Therapeutics, a privately-held immuno-oncology platform company, today announced the closing of a $50 million Series B financing, co-led by Lumira Ventures and B Capital Group with participation from LYZZ Capital and all Series A investors: Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Delos Capital, Xeraya Capital, Korea Investment Partners, City Hill Ventures, and Madison Partners. In conjunction with the financing, Benjamin (Beni) Rovinski, Ph.D., Managing Director of Lumira Ventures and Widya Mulyasasmita, Ph.D., Senior Principal, Healthcare at B Capital Group will join the company’s Board of Directors. The proceeds of the financing will support the further development of OncoMyx’s pipeline of multi-armed myxoma immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignances and the advancement of the company’s lead candidate into clinical trials.
PHOENIX, AZ
Deep Knowledge Group: Deep Pharma Intelligence Releases Analytical Study “5 High-Impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms”

Deep Pharma Intelligence released a special report “5 High-impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms”, which profiles the ecosystem of cancer vaccines companies on the cutting-edge of the field, and identify research strategies and platforms for cancer vaccine development holding the greatest potential to lead to breakthrough innovations in the coming years. It delivers advanced market profiling, mind maps, information about companies, case studies, and SWOT analysis of technology platforms.
CANCER
HelioLiver launches liquid biopsy test for early liver cancer detection

Helio Health and commercial partner Fulgent Genetics this week announced the launch of the HelioLiver liver cancer blood test. HelioLiver is a multi-analyte blood test that uses cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns and serum protein markers to detect hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the most common form of liver cancer. The test is able to detect HCC at its earliest stages when lesions are still small to enable more curative treatment options.
CANCER
State
Texas State
Advarra Launches Next Generation Cloud Platform for Clinical Research

Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, clinical site technologies, and research quality and compliance consulting services, announced the launch of Advarra Cloud. This next generation platform broadens cloud deployment options for Advarra customers and delivers applications in an easy to use, fully managed environment. Advarra Cloud will drive...
TECHNOLOGY
Liquid Biopsy Provides Accurate, Fast Dx of HPV-Associated Head and Neck Cancer

The use of liquid biopsy for the diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) was more accurate, faster, and less expensive than standard tissue-based biopsies, according to a prospective observational study. The sensitivity and specificity of this circulating tumor HPV DNA-based approach were 98.4% and...
CANCER
Blood-based tests to detect and monitor lung cancer

To diagnose lung cancer, tumor tissue is collected from a patient and checked for signs of cancer. However, this is not always possible due to tumor location, and can be painful for the patient. For his Ph.D. research, Remco de Kock worked on a liquid biopsy approach based on the PCR method to search for tumor biomarkers in the blood of patients suspected of having lung cancer. It's minimally invasive, patient friendly, and proves very effective. He defends his thesis on December 14th at the department of Biomedical Engineering.
CANCER
Sanofi, GSK announce positive booster data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said on Wednesday a single booster dose of their recombinant adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate delivered consistently strong immune responses. "The booster was well tolerated, with a safety profile similar to currently approved COVID-19 vaccines. This...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
PetDx Raises $62 Million in Series B Financing

La Jolla-based PetDx has raised over $62 million in new capital in a Series B financing round, one of the biggest Series B rounds for a pet startup to date. The new Series B capital infusion brings the company’s total funding to date to $72 million. The latest financing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hospital IQ Expands Reach of Operational Excellence Technology with Siemens Healthineers

Collaboration scales enterprise-wide value creation amid industry shift towards value-based care. Hospital IQ, the leading predictive hospital operations automation software provider, announced an agreement with Siemens Healthineers that is designed to enable large hospitals and health systems within the Siemens Healthineers network to deploy enterprise-wide intelligence using Hospital IQ’s software solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
Researchers develop an RNA-based breath test to detect COVID-19

The Bubbler, a breathalyzer device that reverse-transcribes RNA from airborne SARS-CoV-2 in breath, predicts lower respiratory tract involvement and is less invasive than alternative testing approaches, researchers say. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — A team of researchers at Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital has developed a unique method for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Health
Economy
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
Tumors
New medical chief at NeoGenomics' liquid biopsy subsidiary, Inivata

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) announces the appointment of David Eberhard MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of its liquid biopsy focused subsidiary Inivata Limited. David will report to President Clive Morris and will oversee the clinical and strategic development of Inivata's liquid biopsy tests with a particular focus on its RaDaR assay for the detection of minimal residual disease.
BUSINESS
Perchwell Raises $15 Million Series A to Scale Its Real Estate Data and Workflow Platform Nationally

Perchwell, the premier data and workflow platform for the residential real estate industry, announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Founders Fund. Additional investors in the round include Lux Capital, Matterport, and California Regional MLS, the largest MLS in the United States. Perchwell will use the funds to expand its product and engineering teams, and to drive expansion into geographies beyond its home market of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alameda Ventures Co-Leads $35 Million Series A for Liquidity Network Paradigm

Paradigm closes funding from over 25 investors shortly after announcing its $2.5 billion crypto venture fund. Paradigm – an institutional liquidity network for crypto derivatives traders – recently closed a $35 million Series A funding round. Co-led by Alameda Ventures and Jump Capital, this round places the company’s value at $400 million.
MARKETS
If You Notice This on Your Fingers, Have Your Kidneys Checked, Experts Warn

Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

