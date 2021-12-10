Exai Bio Secures $67.5 Million Series A Financing to Advance Next-Generation, RNA-Based Liquid Biopsy Platform for Early Cancer Detection

To diagnose lung cancer, tumor tissue is collected from a patient and checked for signs of cancer. However, this is not always possible due to tumor location, and can be painful for the patient. For his Ph.D. research, Remco de Kock worked on a liquid biopsy approach based on the PCR method to search for tumor biomarkers in the blood of patients suspected of having lung cancer. It's minimally invasive, patient friendly, and proves very effective. He defends his thesis on December 14th at the department of Biomedical Engineering.

CANCER ・ 17 HOURS AGO