ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Freedom Boat Club Announces 300th Location Driven By Accelerated Growth Across North America And Internationally

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

VENICE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (BC) - Get Brunswick Corporation Report and the world's largest boat club, today announced its 300 th location within the Freedom network. The newest location represents Freedom's 18th location in the Boston and Cape Cod market co-owned and operated by franchisees Matt Carrick and Matt O'Connor. Additionally, with the acquisition of Fanautic Club earlier this summer, the total number of boat club locations across Brunswick now equates to 324 locations.

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone and the success of our franchise partners. Since Freedom joined the Brunswick family in 2019, we have invested in a foundation for growth," said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation President of Business Acceleration. "We continue to see significant potential to expand the Freedom platform and deliver exceptional boating experiences throughout the world."

Since Brunswick's acquisition of Freedom Boat Club in May 2019, the franchise network has grown from 170 to 300 locations and has surpassed 46,000 memberships across 33 states, Canada and Europe. Throughout 2021, Freedom Boat Club has continued to experience record growth, having completed more than 425,000 trips during the year, as the club not only attracts the next generation of boaters to experience the on-water lifestyle, but also enables seasoned boaters to extend their tenure on the water as well.

"As we continue on our path to unrivaled scale and building the world's largest and most diverse boating community, it is particularly fitting that we celebrate this milestone with our franchise partners in Boston," said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club Network president. "Matt and Matt are not only one of our more tenured franchisees, but they also represent the strong partnership we experience with all of our franchisees as growth accelerators to the club."

"After joining the Freedom family in 2007, it has been an incredible journey to be part of the accelerated path to unrivaled scale, and we couldn't be more excited to be part of this major milestone for the Company representing their 300 th location," said Matt Carrick, co-owner, Freedom Boat Club of Boston. "We are passionate about creating memorable boating experiences and welcoming more boaters to the on-water lifestyle. Through Freedom's continued support and commitment, we have been able to build a scalable business and expand our presence across Massachusetts to serve some of the best communities in the world. We couldn't be more thankful for the partnership with Freedom and Brunswick."

The 300th location will officially open for this 2022 boating season at Safe Harbor Plymouth, which is part of the Safe Harbor Marinas network and a long-time partner of Freedom Boat Club. Across the Freedom network, nearly 40 locations are affiliated with Safe Harbor in some of the country's most exceptional marinas and boating destinations.

Over the course of 2021, Freedom was recognized and honored with numerous national awards, including be named to the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 list, as well as the Franchise Business Review Top 200 Franchises to Buy in 2021 list. To learn more about Freedom Boat Club and the franchise opportunities available, visit: freedomboatclubfranchise.com .

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club (FBC) is the largest boat club operator and a premier marine franchisor in the US and internationally. FBC and its franchisees service over 45,000 memberships at more than 300 locations across 33 states, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.com .

Lee GordonVice President - Brunswick Global Communications & Public AffairsBrunswick Office: 847-735-4003Mercury Office: 920-924-1808Cell: 904-860-8848Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Battery Market Report 2021-2025: Technology Leverage And Product Innovation For Enhanced Market Penetration Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Battery Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data center market continues to grow despite the pandemic and will experience a high growth trajectory over the coming years due to the rise...
MARKETS
TheStreet

$QTUM ETF, Disruptive Tech Exposure Without The Soul Searching

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 has been a momentous year for quantum computing. We saw two quantum companies, Rigetti and IonQ go public and a new UK-US- Australia security pact that acknowledged the centrality of quantum computing. The US's commitment to beating China in this crucial field is evident in the $250bn Bill passed by the Senate in June.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Brinc Closes US$130M Funding, Led By Animoca Brands, To Launch Web 3.0-Focused Accelerators And Fuel Global Expansion

Brinc closes a US$30M Series B round and an additional US$100M to invest in startups through its accelerator programs. The investment reinforces investor and corporate partner confidence in using accelerators to access high-quality venture-capital opportunities in emerging markets. The capital will propel Brinc's growth — enabling global expansion of funds...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Venice, FL
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida Cars
Venice, FL
Business
TheStreet

Sirnaomics Strengthens Its Development And Manufacturing Leadership With Promotions Of Two Biopharma Veterans, Dr. Steven Long And Dr. Edward Wang

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU BIOBAY, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that the company has promoted Steven Long, PhD, to Chief Development Officer, and Edward Y. Wang, PhD, to Chief Production Officer, to lead the company's campaigns for novel siRNA drug candidate development and large scale manufacturing. These promotions will greatly enhance the company's capability for providing a pipeline of siRNA drug candidates for clinical evaluation and building a foundation to facilitate future commercialization.
WORLD
TheStreet

The New Ireland Fund (IRL), Inc. Declares Annual Distributions

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared an annual net investment income distribution of $0.0011 per share, an annual short-term capital gain distribution in the amount of $0.2527 per share and an annual long-term capital gain distribution in the amount of $2.0281 per share. The distributions will be paid in cash on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2021. The shares will trade "ex-dividend" on December 22, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Sandfire Resources America Announces Approval Of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting") held on December 9, 2021, Sandfire America's disinterested common shareholders approved the adoption of its proposed Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the " Plan").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Brunswick Corporation#Freedom S 18th#Fanautic Club#Business Acceleration#Freedom Boat Club Network
TheStreet

Red Seal Brings New Zealand's #1 Best-selling Herbal And Mineral Toothpaste To Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, USA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wednesday 14 December, 2021, Red Seal is proud to announce their herbal and mineral toothpastes are now conveniently available at all 28 distinguished Pharmaca stores nationwide. www.redseal.global/usa. Pharmaca, recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Trending Online Shops is the nation's...
WORLD
TheStreet

Patriot Holdings Launches $25MM Patriot Fund II To Acquire Manufactured Housing, Self-Storage, And Industrial Assets

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Holdings, LLC ("Patriot") announces the launch of Patriot Fund II, an alternative commercial real estate investment fund that will be used to acquire manufactured housing, self-storage, and industrial facilities across the U.S. Patriot will raise up to $25 million from investors to acquire, redevelop or construct these types of facilities. Patriot Fund II is Patriot's second investment fund. Its first investment fund was a $15 million fund that received a surplus of interest and was closed to new investors on May 31, 2020.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Amp Americas Triples Carbon-Negative Fuels Portfolio With Two Key Acquisitions

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Americas II, LLC ("Amp Americas"), a pioneer in converting dairy waste into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel and power, today announced the expansion of its dairy renewable natural gas ("RNG") and electricity assets portfolio with two major acquisitions that tripled the size of its carbon-negative fuels portfolio.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Kaleris Launches New Mobile Application For Yard & Transload Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for accelerated supply chain execution has launched a new mobile application to help industrial shippers manage rail yard operations at plants, terminals, and transload sites. The new mobile application extends the Kaleris...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

C Ventures' Backed RTFKT To Be Acquired By NIKE

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RTFKT, an innovative brand that utilises next generation technology, including blockchain authentication, NFT, gaming engines and augmented reality to create unique sneakers and digital artefacts, is being acquired by NIKE. Earlier this year, C Ventures, a leading venture capital company co-founded by Adrian...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cummins Inc. Approves Share Repurchase Program

On December 14, the Board of Directors of Cummins Inc. (CMI) - Get Cummins Inc. Report authorized the Company to repurchase up to $2 billion in shares of common stock upon completion of its 2019 $2 billion share repurchase program. "The latest share repurchase program reinforces our commitment to delivering...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ev Dynamics Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Public Listing In The United States As It Continues Global Rollout Of New Energy Vehicles

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK: 0476), a leading developer and manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), announced it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its securities in the United States. The size and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Opportunities Report 2021: Robotic Navigation Systems For EP Procedures Will Accelerate The Growth Of The Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Electrophysiology Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrophysiology (EP) service line has grown leaps and bounds in the past decade, driven by factors including advancement in interventional imaging, improvement in catheters for effective ablation therapy, and the introduction of robotic navigation systems for supporting safe and efficient procedures.
ENGINEERING
TheStreet

SIGNA Sports United, Leading Global Sports E-Commerce And Technology Platform, Goes Public On New York Stock Exchange

SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), the world's leading sports e-commerce and technology platform, today completed its previously announced business combination with Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC) ("Yucaipa" or "YAC"). The business combination was approved by Yucaipa's stockholders in a special meeting held on December 13, 2021. The combined Company will operate as SIGNA Sports United and its common stock will begin trading under the symbol "SSU" on the NYSE on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BeiGene Announces Closing Of Its RMB22.2 Billion (US$3.5 Billion) Initial Public Offering On The STAR Market Of The Shanghai Stock Exchange In China

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that it has completed its previously announced initial public offering (STAR Offering) on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The shares offered in the STAR Offering were issued to and subscribed for by permitted investors in the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Renminbi (RMB Shares). The RMB Shares began trading on the STAR Market under the stock code "688235" on December 15, 2021, China time, making BeiGene the first triple-listed biotechnology company on NASDAQ, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx), and the STAR Market.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $175 Million Initial Public Offering

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "PRLHU" beginning on December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PRLH" and "PRLHW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy