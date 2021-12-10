Lenovo Delivers Artificial Intelligence at the Edge to Drive Business Transformation

Customers can more easily automate across hybrid clouds, IoT and edge deployments with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Microsoft Azure. Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Microsoft Azure. It builds on Red Hat’s standard for hybrid cloud automation that has been refined for the evolving realities of computing at hybrid cloud scale. The collaboration between Red Hat and Microsoft delivers a powerful solution that provides customers flexibility in how they adopt automation to deliver any application, anywhere, without additional overhead or complexity.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO