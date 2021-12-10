Lenovo Delivers Artificial Intelligence at the Edge to Drive Business Transformation
Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) announces the expansion of the Lenovo ThinkEdge portfolio with the introduction of the new ThinkEdge SE450 server, delivering an artificial intelligence (AI) platform directly at the edge to accelerate business insights. The ThinkEdge SE450 advances intelligent edge capabilities with best-in-class, AI-ready technology that provides faster insights...aithority.com
