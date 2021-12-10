ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo Delivers Artificial Intelligence at the Edge to Drive Business Transformation

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) announces the expansion of the Lenovo ThinkEdge portfolio with the introduction of the new ThinkEdge SE450 server, delivering an artificial intelligence (AI) platform directly at the edge to accelerate business insights. The ThinkEdge SE450 advances intelligent edge capabilities with best-in-class, AI-ready technology that provides faster insights...

siliconangle.com

Intelligent automation increasingly drives innovation in modern businesses

Recent technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, have taken automation to a new level: from individual automation to industrialized automation — and now to intelligent automation. More than that, the maturity of the buyer and new demands have contributed to the evolution of this technology. While cost savings,...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Microsoft to Deliver Breakthrough Experiences in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Space

At the recent 2021 OPSTech forum produced by The Monitoring Association (TMA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) drilled home the premise that technology stakeholders need to embrace and understand the potential of AI. The company’s Azure platform is a framework for developing AI solutions for enterprises. Enterprises want to modernize their business processes quickly, and the Azure Artificial Intelligence Platform enables users to deliver breakthrough experiences via the use of industry-leading Vision AI models.
SOFTWARE
New Haven Register

How to innovate my company using Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence ( AI ) has been one of the most recurrent topics of conversation and analysis in companies in recent years, especially among those who work on innovation within the company. Faced with an increasingly globalized world and in constant digital transformation, every day more professionals agree on the...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
aithority.com

Accenture And UiPath Join Forces To Help Organizations Accelerate Transformation Through Intelligent Automation

Accenture and UiPath a leading enterprise automation software company, announced an expanded business collaboration to help companies boost the adoption of enterprise-wide automation, accelerate technology transformation efforts and create new growth opportunities. As businesses reframe their future in a post-pandemic world, organizations that have been able to scale automation across...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
martechseries.com

New Report From Arthur D. Little Highlights Full Potential of Artificial Intelligence for Business

Arthur D. Little (ADL) has launched a new report which examines how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to its full potential in the context of business decision making. The report – ‘From Insight to Impact’ looks at how companies can use AI more holistically rather than to just perform discrete functions and includes real world use cases where AI has demonstrated its ability to powerfully augment and improve business processes.
TECHNOLOGY
HackRead

Development of Corporate Applications Based on Artificial Intelligence

Technologies based on Artificial intelligence can be used in corporate management since the indisputable advantage of these technologies is the ability to analyze large amounts of data without significant resource costs. The ability to use AI technologies is especially relevant when the control object and its external environment contain complex...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Iron Mountain transforms record retention business for the intelligent digital age

Since 1951, Iron Mountain Inc. has been focused on paper retention, and the 70-year-old firm has made a transition to the Digital Age as well. The company now operates in 58 countries with 730 million cubic feet of volume held in over 1,400 facilities. It provides storage and information management services that include a significant artificial intelligence and machine learning component to generate value from a mountain of information.
BUSINESS
richlandsource.com

Not just for big companies, artificial intelligence is vehicle for business growth

COLUMBUS -- A new book shows business leaders that AI is actionable technology that companies are quietly implementing to improve the customer experience and reduce costs. The book demystifies artificial intelligence (AI) and shows that it is not all about taking humans out of business. “AI As Your Teammate: Electrify Growth without Increasing Payroll,” by Evan Ryan, is available on Nov. 30, 2021.
MANSFIELD, OH
aithority.com

Red Hat Brings Industry-Leading Ansible Automation Platform To Microsoft Azure

Customers can more easily automate across hybrid clouds, IoT and edge deployments with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Microsoft Azure. Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Microsoft Azure. It builds on Red Hat’s standard for hybrid cloud automation that has been refined for the evolving realities of computing at hybrid cloud scale. The collaboration between Red Hat and Microsoft delivers a powerful solution that provides customers flexibility in how they adopt automation to deliver any application, anywhere, without additional overhead or complexity.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

VIAVI Brings Its Geolocation Capabilities To The Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform

NITRO Mobility Available as rApp on Service Management and Orchestration Platform. Viavi Solutions Inc. announced that it has collaborated with Ericsson to bring geolocation capabilities to the recently-launched Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform. The collaboration will see VIAVI becoming one of the earliest independent software vendors to contribute its solution to run on the new service management and orchestration (SMO) platform.
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

Digital Business Transformation Driving More API Adoption

A global annual survey of 2,200 developers published today by RapidAPI, a provider of an application programming interface (API) hub, finds digital business transformation initiatives have led to an increase in reliance on external-facing APIs. According to the survey results, nearly three-quarters of developers (74%) are using APIs for internal...
COMPUTERS
mediafeed.org

How growing businesses can take advantage of artificial intelligence

A recent study by Accenture found that artificial intelligence (AI) could boost profitability rates by 38 percent by 2035. That would provide a $14 trillion boost to 16 U.S. industries, including professional services, information and communication, construction, and healthcare. As more people become aware of what the technology can do,...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

WisdomTree debuts an artificial intelligence and innovation fund

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) debuts the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI). WTAI aims to offer investors the opportunity to gain exposure to businesses primarily involved with the theme of AI and innovation. WTAI provides a diversified allocation towards software firms, semiconductors, and other hardware companies, as well as innovation...
MARKETS
aithority.com

NextChip Selects Rambus Security IP To Secure Apache6 Automotive Processor

Rambus Root of Trust and MACsec engine enable secure boot for centralized domain/zone processors and link protection for Automated Valet Parking (AVP) and other demanding ADAS applications. Rambus security solutions meet ISO 26262 ASIL-B reliability and protect mission-critical data at rest and in motion. Rambus Inc., a premier chip and...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Artificial Intelligence Research Centers

'Timnit Gebru,' a former AI researcher at Google, has launched her own independent artificial intelligence research center after parting ways with Google. Gebru resigned from Google after voicing a difference of opinion on Google's AI practices. Gebru, as a result, took it upon herself to take her opinions to a completely independent AI institution named 'Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research' (DAIR).
COMPUTERS
The Daily Collegian

Artificial intelligence added to IT Service Desk chat

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Whether you’re working or studying on campus or remotely, technical support is only a click away, thanks to the IT Service Desk chat feature. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the chat allows you to speak directly with a live agent at any time. As of Dec. 9, the chat also will incorporate an artificial intelligence (AI) component that can quickly answer many frequently asked questions.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Carahsoft Adds Microsoft Products and Solutions to GSA Schedule

Microsoft Azure and Azure-Based Solutions Now Available to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies. Carahsoft Technology Corp, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider announced that it has added Microsoft’s products and solutions to its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, making the company’s digital transformation solutions widely available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.
POLITICS
aithority.com

IC Manage Launches Holodeck on AWS Marketplace for Instant Cloud Bursting

IC Manage, Inc. announced the availability of its Holodeck HPC product on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. IC Manage Holodeck provides instant cloud bursting for applications with large data sets while reducing cloud storage costs and enabling HPC applications to execute without I/O bottlenecks. As part of the AWS Marketplace, this advanced technology is now available to any team with an Amazon AWS account.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Cogniac Visual Intelligence From Cogniac Corporation Available As Part Of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio For The Travel And Transportation Industry

Solution delivers effective AI vision at enterprise scale to optimize efficacy and safety of logistics and transportation operations for customers. Cogniac Corporation, a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class artificial intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, announced that its Cogniac Visual Intelligence offering is now part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the travel and transportation industry. The solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions including SAP Predictive Asset Insights and is available on SAP Store.
TRAVEL

