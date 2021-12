They say dog is man’s best friend, and that is certainly the case for British actor Henry Cavill. It’s no secret that our fluffy friends are often there for us in the best and worst of times, and the Superman actor credits his own dog Kal for saving his “emotional and psychological bacon” countless times. Cavill’s dog is an American Akita, and he’s had the adorable pup since he was just 10 weeks old. In the eight years since then, the two have been inseparable, with the busy star bringing his dog along with him absolutely everywhere he possibly can.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO