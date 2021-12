In a movie-centric week, Netflix’s Red Notice outdid two earlier 2021 releases that have just surfaced on Disney+, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise. Red Notice, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, drew more than 1.8 billion minutes of streaming for the week of November 8 to 14. That was far more than the nearly 1.1 billion for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and 908 million for Jungle Cruise, which also stars Johnson. The latter two films had been released earlier in the year — Shang-Chi in September in theaters and Jungle Cruise in both theaters and...

