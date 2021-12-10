Creating an escape room experience at KCPA

“When you read a book, you enter a false reality of unimaginable opportunities,” notes Henry Sullivan, an assignment writing expert at BeeStudent.com. The more you read the more you fall into the storyline of the main character. You embody their approach of life and feel as if you yourself are in the book. It’s a way to break free from the true reality beyond your bedroom. Unbothered by the world around you, staying completely fixated on the book. The true feeling of a fairy tale. You focus deeper into the book, so much so that you don’t realize that by way of your window the atmosphere is getting dimmer and darker. Halfway done with the book, you try not to storm through, but as you are within reach of the final page you discover the delay to be unbearable. The wait, the wonder, of what will ensue thereafter. Was that their last breath? Were they finally able to liberate the universe?

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO