It feels like five years have passed since A Boogie delivered his third studio album, Artist 2.0, in February 2020. Within the last 22 months, the world has experienced a pandemic, a social justice movement unlike anything we’ve ever seen and a nearly two decade long war has sort of come to a close. Not to mention, A Boogie’s home state of New York has removed its governor, elected a new mayor of New York and mourned the loss of Pop Smoke. While he has popped up on records like “King Of My City” and “9 Bridge” with Rowdy Rebel, A Boogie has primarily stayed out of the way. As the new year looms, he is preparing to make his grand return.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO