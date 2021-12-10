ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Point, NY

Town celebrates Christmas festivites at Rocky Point Tree Lighting

By Press Release
 4 days ago
On Dec. 4, Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) celebrated the 37th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Rocky Point. The event was held at the...

