Town celebrates Christmas festivites at Rocky Point Tree Lighting

On Dec. 4, Town of Brookhaven Councilman Michael Loguercio was at historic Longwood Estate in Ridge to welcome Santa Claus to the Town’s annual “Santa, Trains, Old Fashion Sleigh Ride and Hot Cocoa” celebration. The traditional holiday event included a meet and greet with Santa for the children and their families, along with a holiday trains display, sleigh rides, popcorn and chestnuts that were “roasted on an open fire.” Hundreds of children and their families attended the celebration as Santa accepted the handwritten letters from each of the kids who took the time to share what they wanted for Christmas this year. Santa arrived in a Ridge Fire Department Fire Police Van driven by his favorite Elf, Councilman Loguercio. Mrs. Claus was in attendance, along with three more of Santa’s elves.

RIDGE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO