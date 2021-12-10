ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AppSwarm Launches NFTMadness.io, Its New NFT Marketplace

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 Dec. 10, 2021

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the launch of 'NFT Madness', its first marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products.

AppSwarm is excited to announce the launch of 'NFT Madness', its initial marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products. https://nftmadness.io/

NFT Madness provides an NFT marketplace based on the Ethereum network that now allows for the sale of products such as:

- Virtual Worlds- Collectables- Gaming Products- Artwork- Real Estate- Music

Marketplace users will have the ability to browse and purchase NFT products which they can then trade or resell on other secondary marketplaces.

Secondary Resellers

In addition to our own products, NFT Madness provides a platform for other NFT producers to upload and sell their own NFT products on our marketplace.

This reseller feature of the platform will allow us to partner and collaborate with other Metaverse content producers with the goal of building 'NFT Madness' into one of the top Metaverse marketplaces.

Additional Blockchains

The Company will also explore launching additional NFT marketplaces off other popular blockchains such as Polygon and Binance Smart Chain for their attractive nature of lower gas fees.Ticketing and Access TokensNFTs by their nature provide a right or claim to a product, which can be verified and transferred through the blockchain. For these reasons NFTs are perfectly designed for such things as event ticketing, or 'early bird' developer access to new technology platforms or services.

For updates on this project please register at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

"LEGAL DISCLAIMER"

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.888-886-8583info@app-swarm.com

