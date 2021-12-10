ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ExteNet Systems Names Rich Coyle President and Chief Executive Officer

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtenet Announces Permanent Appointment of Rich Coyle to President and CEO. ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber-fed neutral host communications infrastructure solutions announces the appointment of Richard J. Coyle, Jr. as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Since July 2021, Mr. Coyle had served as...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Fastly Names Margaret Arakawa as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing veteran with experience at Microsoft, Outreach, and Intel will lead marketing strategy at Fastly. Fastly, Inc., a global edge cloud network provider, announced Margaret Arakawa as its new Chief Marketing Officer, effective today. Arakawa brings more than 25 years of marketing, business strategy, and security experience to Fastly and will direct the company’s go-to-market strategy with a focus on accelerating enterprise customer growth and building brand awareness for the world’s fastest global edge cloud network and its powerful software portfolio.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Tim Hassinger Named CEO & President of Intelinair

Intelinair announced that Tim Hassinger has been named CEO & President of IntelinAir, Inc. and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2022. Hassinger succeeds company co-founder Al Eisaian, who has served as CEO & President of the company and Chairman of its Board of Directors since 2015. Eisaian will continue to serve on the board of directors for Intelinair.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

VelocityEHS Appoints Winnie Ip New Chief Operating Officer

VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced the appointment of Winnie Ip to senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2022. The addition of Ip to the company’s senior leadership team comes at a time of significant brand growth and expansion.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

DISQO Names Yannis Pavlidis Vice President of Data Science and Analytics

Consumer insights platform DISQO announced the appointment of Yannis Pavlidis as Vice President, Data Science and Analytics, reporting to Drew Kutcharian, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. With data science at the center of DISQO’s mission to build the most trusted platform that fuels brand growth, Pavlidis will lead the company’s...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Extenet Systems Names#Operating Partner#Digital Bridge Holdings#Llc#Wilcon Zayo Group#American Fiber Systems#Idacomm#Sierra Pacific Resources
bizjournals

Puppet names new chief marketing officer

Portland software maker Puppet has tapped a longtime Cisco exec as its new chief marketing officer. Gene Hall, who spent more than 20 years at networking company Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO), joined Puppet and will lead Puppet's marketing as the company works to expand its customer reach into more Global 5000 companies.
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Michigan Capital Network Names Diane Durance Executive Vice President

Michigan Capital Network, an association of regional angel investing groups based in Grand Rapids, announced the addition of Diane Durance as its executive vice president. In her new role, she joins CEO Paul D’Amato in leading the efforts to increase angel investor activity across the state and supporting membership growth at the five angel organizations under the MCN umbrella.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Taps Blackstone’s Jen Friedman to Lead Global Communications

NBCUniversal has tapped Jen Friedman to lead global communications after the recent role change of former communications chief Hilary Smith. Friedman will join NBCU as evp communications on January 10 from Blackstone, where she served as the managing director for public affairs at the investment management company, according to a message to staff on Tuesday from Adam Miller, NBCU’s evp and parent company Comcast’s chief administration officer. The incoming executive will report to Miller and work closely with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. She takes on a position previously held by Smith, who left the corporate communications role in October to oversee NBCU’s corporate social responsibility. Friedman has extensive experience in governmental communications roles. Prior to joining Blackstone and holding an executive position at General Electric, Friedman was the White House deputy press secretary in the Obama administration. She was also the senior strategic communications adviser for the National Economic Council and oversaw communications for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, as well as held communications positions at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security.
BUSINESS
The Press

Linda Heasley Named Chief Executive Officer of Janie and Jack

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Heasley has been named President and Chief Executive Office of the premium clothing and accessories brand Janie and Jack. The company was acquired earlier this year by Go Global Retail from Gap Inc. , Managing Partner with Go Global said that "We...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

AAG Names New Chief Compliance Officer

American Advisors Group named Kristina Larese as the company's new chief compliance officer. The hiring of Kristina Larese comes as a part of the AAG 2022 growth and expansion plan, according to the company. “Kristina brings the executive experience that we need to elevate our compliance needs,” said Rick Lieber,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

DATAMARK Appoints Chris Friel, GISP, As Director of Client Success

Firm also announces new Client Success Team to enhance client experience. DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced the appointment of Chris Friel, GISP, to Director of Client Success. In his new role, Mr. Friel will oversee a team of industry leaders and trusted experts to develop strategies that lead to positive outcomes for both clients and internal DATAMARK team members. He will focus on delivering an impeccable client experience that lasts throughout the customer journey. The firm also announced the creation of its Client Success Team, composed of Client Success Advocates whose mission is to assist DATAMARK customers in achieving their goals as they relate to public safety GIS.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

HYPR Announces New Leadership Appointments Following Accelerated YOY Growth

Company continues to eliminate passwords and shared secrets across the enterprise and midmarket with millions of users adopting passwordless MFA, tracking for double revenue growth in 2021. HYPR, The Passwordless Company, a leading passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) provider, announced key appointments to its executive team with Bojan Simic officially named...
BUSINESS
witzamfm.com

Jasper Engines and Transmissions Names Weinzapfel Manufacturing Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer

Local Sources - Jasper Engines & Transmissions has named Matt Weinzapfel Executive VP of Manufacturing and Chief Operating Officer for the company. Weinzapfel’s duties will be to oversee all manufacturing divisions and support services, including Sourcing, New Product Development, Quality, Parts Stores and Conveyance, Production Control, Distribution, Indiana Tool and Die, Maintenance, and Logistics. Matt will also continue to lead the Gas and Diesel Engine Divisions.
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

CarGurus names chief technology officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - CarGurus named its new chief technology officer on Thursday, hiring Matt Quinn for the role. Quinn joins CarGurus from Alignable, where he was vice president of engineering for the small business referral network. In his new post, Quinn will head up CarGurus’ engineering team and lead growth...
BUSINESS
travelweekly.com

KHM names Bill Coyle VP of agent engagement

KHM Travel Group has added Bill Coyle to its executive team ranks, fulfilling the new role of vice president of agent engagement. Coyle will lead initiatives to reach agents and provide them with resources to assist with their growth, KHM said. Coyle began his career in the travel industry in...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Liberty Mutual names new chief legal officer

Liberty Mutual Insurance has announced that Damon Hart has been appointed as executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective Jan. 1. Hart (pictured above) will join the company’s executive leadership team and will report to David Long, chairman and CEO of Liberty Mutual. Hart succeeds Jim Kelleher, who will retire at the end of the year.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Newcleus Names Steve McMaster Chief Financial Officer

NEWTOWN, PA — Newcleus announced that Steve McMaster recently joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. “We are extremely excited to welcome Steve to our team,” said Daniel Barbaree, President & CEO of Newcleus. “His experience in corporate finance, legal, and operations, make him a crucial addition to our team. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his reputation for achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance division.”
NEWTOWN, PA
martechseries.com

OAAA Bolsters Executive Leadership; Names Digital Ad Industry Vet Laura Colona As EVP, Commercial Marketing Officer And OOH Leader Rick Robinson As Chief Creative Officer In Residence

Key Hires Demonstrate Commitment to Advocating for OOH as a Transformative Media Asset for Reaching Consumers. The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), announced that digital ad industry veteran Laura Colona has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing Officer, reporting directly to OAAA President and CEO Anna Bager. In addition, Rick Robinson, one of the OOH landscape’s leading executives, is being named Chief Creative Officer-in-Residence.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Cordis names new chief medical officer

Cardiovascular technology developer Cordis announced today that it appointed Dr. George Adams as its new chief medical officer. Miami Lakes, Florida-based Cordis said in a news release that the hiring of Adams furthers its mission to differentiate itself as a technological leader and value-based global medical device company. “We are...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
martechseries.com

BigPanda Names Fred Koopmans Chief Product Officer

Enterprise Software Veteran Will Guide Company’s Product Vision and Strategy to Address Rapidly Increasing Market Demand for AIOps. BigPanda, Inc., the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, named Fred Koopmans chief product officer, in charge of the company’s product organization and growth initiatives. Koopmans was previously senior vice president of product management at Cloudera. At BigPanda he will lead the product strategy, product management, product marketing and user experience teams for BigPanda’s AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy