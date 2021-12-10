ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Hall of Fame voter removes Red Sox star to “make room” for a Yankee

By Sean Penney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Red Sox star Manny Ramirez was booted from one ballot. The members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America are responsible for casting a ballot each year that determines who will be granted entry into the Hall of Fame. Each writer is entitled to their own opinion and their criteria...

CBS Boston

David Ortiz And His Wife Tiffany Splitting Up After 25 Years Together

BOSTON (CBS) — The wife of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz announced that the couple is splitting up. Tiffany Ortiz announced the news on Instagram Monday, writing: “Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.” The couple has three children. In 2013, they said they were seeking a divorce but later reconciled. Ortiz is currently on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. During his 20-year career, he clubbed 541 home runs while earning 10 All-Star nods and seven Silver Slugger awards. In a Red Sox uniform, Ortiz smacked 483 homers over his 14 seasons in Boston while leading the team to three World Series titles.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Reveal New Manager, Coaching Changes For Triple-A Worcester

The Boston Red Sox on Monday announced their 2022 coaching staff for Triple-A Worcester. Chad Tracy has been hired as manager of the WooSox, who were led by Billy McMillon last season in their inaugural campaign after relocating from Pawtucket. Tracy, 36, spent the last seven seasons in the Los...
FanSided

Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke making progress defensively at second base

Boston Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke is improving at second base. Nick Yorke was a surprise pick with the No. 17 overall selection in the 2020 draft but nobody is questioning the decision following a strong season at the Single-A levels that has him rapidly rising in prospect rankings. He’s now the top second baseman in the Boston Red Sox farm system and the only question is whether or not he’ll remain at that position long-term.
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran needs a major rebound season in 2022

Jarren Duran needs a big season to stay with the Red Sox. Whether the lockout ends next week or next month, MLB believes the 2022 regular season will occur on time. This means we should start looking toward what could be as far as the Red Sox roster and one man that I feel needs to make some waves in spring training is Jarren Duran. With several proven players on the roster and some shinier prospects in the waiting, he could be the odd man out.
Page Six

Derek Jeter quietly welcomes third child with wife Hannah Jeter

Former Yankee Derek Jeter has just welcomed his third child with wife, Hannah Jeter. The MLB great’s website “The Players’ Tribune” announced the news Saturday afternoon via Twitter, surprising fans who had no idea that the couple was expecting. “Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl,...
Los Angeles Dodgers’ $365m star Mookie Betts marries Brianna Hammonds

Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
FanSided

This catcher trade could get Cubs’ Willson Contreras to Yankees

The New York Yankees could use an infusion of energy and tenacity up the middle alongside their regularly-scheduled power production from Gary Sánchez. Unfortunately, there was no discernible upgrade on the market, though, hence the team tendering Sánchez one final contract and hoping for the best, despite clear evidence that he’d be better off bouncing back elsewhere.
The Spun

Report: 3 Finalists Have Been Named For Mets Manager

Despite a flurry of early offseason moves, the New York Mets have yet to name a manager for the 2022 MLB season. But it looks like they’re closing in on their man. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Buck Showalter and Joe Espada have emerged as two finalists for the Mets job. Per the report, there is an unknown third finalist as well. Team owner Steve Cohen is beginning the interview process.
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Buck Showalter tells Mets what fans want in a manager

When the Mets officially made Billy Eppler their new general manager Nov. 18, former Yankees manager Buck Showalter was a guest on the MLB Network. He first started explaining what Mets fans “want in your general manager,” and then he broadened his scope a little bit. “And a manager, from that standpoint,” Showalter said.
