Hall of Fame voter removes Red Sox star to “make room” for a Yankee

BOSTON (CBS) — The wife of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz announced that the couple is splitting up. Tiffany Ortiz announced the news on Instagram Monday, writing: “Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.” The couple has three children. In 2013, they said they were seeking a divorce but later reconciled. Ortiz is currently on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. During his 20-year career, he clubbed 541 home runs while earning 10 All-Star nods and seven Silver Slugger awards. In a Red Sox uniform, Ortiz smacked 483 homers over his 14 seasons in Boston while leading the team to three World Series titles.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO