University of Florida initiates investigation into alleged destruction of COVID-19 research data

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
 4 days ago
The University of Florida has launched an investigation into alleged claims by researchers after a report that said they felt pressured to delete COVID-19 data while working on a study for an undisclosed state entity.

In a statement to The Hill on Friday, David P. Norton, vice president for research at the University of Florida said the university takes breaches in research integrity very seriously and has a long-standing, rigorous process in place to investigate them.

"Through a recent UF Faculty Senate report, UF Research became aware of possible violations of the UF Policy on Research Integrity as it relates to the reported destruction of COVID-19 research data at UF," the statement added.

"Pursuant to UF policies and procedures, and with the support of President Kent Fuchs, UF Research, in collaboration with UF Office of Compliance and Ethics, has initiated a formal investigation, the results of which will be made public once completed," the statement said.

A report released on Monday by the faculty senate committee stated that staff felt "external pressure to destroy" data and "barriers to accessing and analyzing" data in a timely manner.

The document added that staff said there were "barriers to publication of scientific research which inhibited the ability of faculty to contribute scientific findings during a world-wide pandemic."

On Thursday, university officials told The Hill via email that the issues raised by the report are "sobering" and "changes need to be made to better protect all aspects of academic freedom and to restore trust and confidence in our processes."

University of Florida employees were also reportedly told "not to criticize the Governor of Florida [Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis] or UF policies related to COVID-19 in media interactions."

The six-person panel was convened to investigate academic freedom issues after the university decided to bar three professors from testifying in a federal lawsuit against the state over a recently enacted elections bill.

University of Florida spokeswoman Hessy Fernandez previously told The Hill that the university has "a long track record of supporting free speech and our faculty’s academic freedom."

thedp.com

School of Arts & Sciences launches new data science and research initiative

A new initiative in Penn’s School of Arts and Sciences aims to centralize data science education and research across disciplines. The program, named the Data Driven Discovery Initiative, hopes to provide a forum for interactions between faculty and students working across disciplinary boundaries to spark discoveries, according to Arts & Sciences News. As part of the initiative, the school will provide funding for postdocs to conduct data science research across fields including sociology, neuroscience, and astrophysics. The initiative also includes a program called Data Science for Social Good, which will provide grants to Penn faculty and students in partnership with Philadelphia or global agencies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

The Hill

