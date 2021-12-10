ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Dave Show Highlights for Friday, December 10th!

b105.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-The Big Bone Lick Double Drive-In! -Short Term Memory...

b105.com

Fox News

The Big Saturday Show – Saturday, December 4

Fox News

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, December 5

digitalspy.com

Eastenders Episode thread Friday 10th December 2021 "Its a hard knock life for Nyangi"

"Hi everybody, Its Janine Butcher-Evans-Malloy-Moon-Butcher here, now some people would let a little thing like 3 killings and 2 attempted murders, and posing as a Doctor when they are not, tarnish a girls reputation.. But luckily for me Nicnacs doesn't judge, as long as I play nicely... so welcome to tonights Episode of ✨Eastenders✨ well what goodies do we have in store this evening?
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Country’s Best Discount Theater – Pollack Cinemas Re-Opens for Business Friday, December 10th at Noon

The Grand Reopening Comes After a Million Dollar Renovation and Year and Half Closure Due to Covid-19 Pandemic. After more than a year and a half of being closed, Valley Real Estate Entrepreneur Michael Pollack is excited to announce the highly anticipated re-opening of Pollack Tempe Cinemas on Friday, December 10, 2021 starting at noon.
b105.com

Statt-us Update 12/10/21 – Today’s Headlines & More

Homer Simpson Owes Up To $143 Million In Medical Bills According To LA Law Group. New Balance and Netflix Create $13K Sneakers Using 4.5B Yr. Old Meteorite. Metal Band Named Omicron Says It Won’t Change Its Name. Skittles-Dispensing Bed. SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 Trailer. Hunter Spots Massive 13-Foot Alligator...
CBS Philly

CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS is in the middle of its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airings of animated classics and festive tales. Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season: Sunday, December 12, 2021: A Christmas Proposal, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m. Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.
