Big Dave Show Highlights for Friday, December 10th!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS is in the middle of its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airings of animated classics and festive tales.
Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season:
Sunday, December 12, 2021: A Christmas Proposal, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m.
Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m.
Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.
Comments / 0