Grains, livestock mixed.

 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the...

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs strong again this week. Good run of yearling calves this week. 21 hd pen lot of black calves 674 lbs @ $145.00 cwt. Cows and bulls $4-$6 higher this week. High Dressers: 64.00-72.00; Low Dressers 30.00-36.00. Top 10 Cows: 67.40. Top Bulls: High Dressers 83.00-92.00.
DTN Grain Midday: Futures Mixed to Lower

Corn futures are mixed at midday Thursday; bean futures are 6 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 12 to 14 cents lower. Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday with trade holding the upper end of the range with light pre-WASDE position squaring. Little change is expected on the report with ending stocks at 1.470 billion bushels (bb) down slightly from last month. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season with support from cheaper natural gas short term.
DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed, Wheat Finds Early Support

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1 3/4 cents, March soybeans were up 1/2 cent and March KC wheat was up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting modestly higher, while stocks overseas are mostly lower. Traders will watch for the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices, due out at 7:30 a.m. CST Friday. Many are expecting another record increase so it will be interesting to see how much the big drop in energy prices at the end of the month, prompted by omicron fears will factor into Friday’s index.
DTN Grain Open: Mixed as Financial Markets Recover

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed in early morning trade with corn and most wheat contracts higher while the soy complex is mixed with beans near unchanged, meal lower and oil sharply higher. The Holiday doldrums have kicked in, even with the December WASDE still to come on Thursday.
Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 815,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 426,000 barrels for gasoline and a fall of 1 million barrels for distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by nearly 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 200,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stocks are forecast to reveal a decline of 400,000 barrels. Oil prices extended losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.47 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.73 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Crude Oil Is In The “Black” Again

At the start of the third week of December, we see the commodity markets growing bullish. At time of writing, Brent was rising and approaching $76.35. However, the fundamental background for bulls remains rather negative. For example, the weekly report from Baker Hughes showed that the Oil Rig Count added 4 units and now equals 471. The drilling activities in the US continue to rise and the Department of Energy expects the daily output to reach 11.85 million barrels per day.
U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
