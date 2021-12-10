Freeze Warning in effect through 8 a.m.

A Freeze Warning is in place from midnight Friday through 8 a.m. on Saturday as temperatures in Las Vegas and many other valleys in Southern Nevada drop to the low and mid-30s for the first time this season.

It's typical for lows to reach 40° or even the upper 30s this time of December, but we haven't seen 35° (the forecast at McCarran International Airport) since Jan. 27 of this year.

Lows away from the Las Vegas Strip will drop to the low 30s.

What to do during a Freeze Warning?

It's important to protect plants that are sensitive to cold weather if you've got any outside.

It's also a good idea to make sure your pets are brought inside, if possible. Outdoor animals should be given extra bedding and other means to stay warm in this kind of cold weather.

Temperatures won't climb out of the 30s and back into the 40s until 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Similar cold weather is here Saturday night (37° at McCarran) into Sunday morning.