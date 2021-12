Caspian is an adorable kitten. He is very playful and fearless. He is used to being around other cats and kittens. He has also been exposed to dogs and kids. He is almost 3 months old. Caspian is neutered, up to date on all his shots, dewormed, microchipped and tested negative for Fiv/Felv. He is ready for his next adventure and home. Adoption information can be found on our site, www.pldpaws.org. During our home for the holidays event, two kittens can be adopted for the adoption fee of one.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO