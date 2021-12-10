ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Said It Was "Frustrating" To See People "Discredit And Deny" Her Work After Copyright Accusations Reportedly Saw Her Lose Millions Of Dollars In Royalties

By Ben Henry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo responded to accusations of copyright infringement in a new interview, explaining that she felt frustrated by people trying to "discredit and deny" her creativity. Earlier this year, Olivia faced backlash after songs from her debut album Sour were compared to other works by artists such as Taylor...

