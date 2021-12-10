Olivia Rodrigo Said It Was "Frustrating" To See People "Discredit And Deny" Her Work After Copyright Accusations Reportedly Saw Her Lose Millions Of Dollars In Royalties

Adele kept her hold on both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and Billboard 200 album chart this week, even as holiday records began their annual December takeover of both rankings in earnest. Her fourth album, “30,” spends a second week in the No. 1 slot, with 288,000 album equivalent units. It’s the biggest second week for any album since Drake’s “Scorpion” picked up 335,000 units in its week 2 in mid-2018. Adele had some help from the calendar, and from some big-box retailers, on that front, as her second weekend in stores happened to coincide with the Black Friday holiday,...

