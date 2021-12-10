“A story for all grieving parents.”

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

 4 days ago

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Jimmy Graves

“It was the night before Christmas and Santa was busy making his rounds

He was light on his feet making sure he didn't make a sound.

But he took notice that some homes didn't have that Christmas Glee.

so he decided to stop because he thought that just can't be.

He crept in a mommy's bedroom and stopped dead in his steps, as he saw a little angel hugging his mom as she slept

The little angel looked up and cried " oh Santa you are finally here!!

I've been waiting for you to help me let Mommy know I am near".

Santa picked up the wee angel and asked him " What can I do? I'm just a simple toy maker I can't make your mommy's dreams come true".

So the two of them sat and they sat for a while until the tiny angel jumped up and screamed with a smile.

"let's leave her a sign a beautiful sign from above,

let her know it's from me sent from heaven with love"!!!

So Santa dug and he dug deep, in that big glorious bag that was filled with lots of treats .

He pulled out a beautiful white feather that look like it was made out of snow.

And he thought such a beautiful sign that only a grieving mother would know.

He placed it on her nightstand and kissed the angel on his head.

Then placed him next to his mom as she slumbered in bed.

I think I'll stay here with Mommy and visit her in her dreams tonight,

She misses me dearly and needs to know I'm all right.

Santa made his way to his sled, And wiped a tear from his eye.

He fell to his knees and managed to cry.

Merry Christmas to all the grieving mothers across this big land.

And let it be known your angels are with you holding your hands....”

-unknown author

Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County.

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

