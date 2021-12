A celebration will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, for Jim McLeroy, who is retiring this month from the City of Sulphur Springs. The long time city attorney earlier this year let city officials know his plans to retire at the end of 2021. McLeroy has been working for about 6 months with local attorney Nate Smith, who last month was was officially approved by City Council to take over the duties of city attorney starting Dec. 8, 2021.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO