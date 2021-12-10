ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

12-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of another child, Georgia police say

By Tanasia Kenney
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Clayton County, Georgia, authorities said. Police have charged a 12-year-old with murder...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
phl17.com

22-year-old beaten to death by her father, police say

New Jersey (WPHL)– Police are searching for a man who is being accused of killing his own daughter in South Jersey. The incident happened Monday morning at the 100 block of Round Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to authorities. According to police, 22-year-old, Katherine Kelemen, was found beaten inside...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WREG

Two women charged after shooting woman in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are behind bars after they shot another woman in the face last month, Memphis Police said on Sunday. Investigators said a woman was trying to leave an apartment complex along Jackson Avenue in Nutbush when Beatrice Broyles, 25 and Asia Dowdy, 23 decided the woman wasn’t going anywhere. Detectives said the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
uticaphoenix.net

Georgia man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery tells jury he

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Grand jury says officer-involved shooting death of Pharrell’s cousin justified

A special grand jury found that Virginia Beach, VA police officer Solomon D. Simmons was justified in fatally shooting Pharrell Williams’ cousin Donovon Lynch in March 2021. The City of Virginia Beach held a two-hour news conference Nov. 30 as the city’s prosecutors stated that Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. According to a report from The Associated Press, Lynch placed a round into his handgun’s chamber and stood — pointing his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Atlanta#Riverdale
Fox News

Suspects in rapper Young Dolph's death seen in photos released by Memphis police

Police in Memphis have released photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph. The Memphis Police Department previously told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Nov. 17 around 12:24 p.m. local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, authorities released photos to the public showing two men in gray sweatpants firing guns in the parking lot of the establishment.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS 46

Member of Bloods street gang sentenced for 2018 murder of 17-year-old

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dantae Lamar Jones has been convicted of killing 17-year-old Jalen Camron, according to the Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley. Jones, who was a convicted felon and high-ranking member of the Bloods criminal street gang, ordered Camron and several other individuals into a car on Jan. 13, 2018. He then drove it to an abandoned home on Apache Lane. Once they arrived, he ordered Camron out of the car and gunned him down in the presence of other individuals. He was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Fugitives Unit of the Clayton County Police Department.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPY NEWS

Joliet Man Charged with Murder After Standoff

Police in Joliet on Friday charged 31-year-old Anthony Harames, of Joliet, with murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Harames is accused of stabbing his uncle to death and then hiding the body in a cemetery weeks ago. Harames had been arrested on Wednesday after an hours long standoff in the 900 block of Natoma Court. The standoff stemmed from a domestic incident where the victim, an ex-girlfriend, said she was battered by Harames. During the standoff, Harames's 53-year-old uncle, who was also the owner of the home where the standoff happened, was reported to be missing by family members.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy