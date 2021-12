The Eagles spent their bye week hoping that center Jason Kelce and quarterback Jalen Hurts get well fast. Well, Kelce, anyway. Kelce’s the anchor of the best thing the Eagles have going for them: a top-flight offensive line, which has propelled the Birds to their 6-7 record, and will be the biggest reason they reach the playoffs, assuming they surge through the four-game homestretch that begins Sunday against Washington. Hurts? When he returns to the lineup, he could be the reason they fail.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO