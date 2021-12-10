Gorillaz announce new art book featuring Robert Smith, Jack Black, more

EDGEOUT Records Announces ROCK'N Holiday EP Featuring ASHBA, The Revelries And The Jacks. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGEOUT Records is excited to announce the release of ROCK'N Holiday, a three-song EP featuring revered guitar-dance artist ASHBA (the founder of GDM, a sub genre of electronic music), Nashville-based pop-rock outfit The Revelries and LA rock quartet The Jacks. An offering to spread holiday cheer, the new collection features "A Christmas Storm," a medley of numerous traditional tunes ("God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Carol Of The Bells," "Joy To The World" and "Hark The Herald Angels Sing") reimagined via ASHBA's innovative style, "In The Bleak Midwinter" by the Jacks, and a brand new, lively rendition of "Jingle Bells" from The Revelries, a song which is exclusive to this EP. Watch the music video for "Jingle Bells" on YouTube HERE and stream the EP in its entirety on all platforms HERE.
