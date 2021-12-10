Gorillaz announce new art book featuring Robert Smith, Jack Black, more

Like many young readers, Julius Faison loves getting lost in books following the exciting adventures of protagonists with mystical backstories. So much so, that the 12-year-old from New York City decided to pen a thrilling story of his own—one featuring a central character that reflected who he is. According to Black News, the now-published author and his mother began working on creative storytelling, when the pandemic struck and schools switched to virtual learning, in an effort to use the time at home to develop Faison's writing skills. Little did the young writer know that one of his stories would soon be published and sold across the world.

