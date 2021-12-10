Thomas Tuchel Delivers Positive N'Golo Kante Fitness Update & Expected Chelsea Return Date

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has delivered a positive update on N'Golo Kante's fitness ahead of the Blues' clash against Leeds United.

Kante has been ruled after being substituted in Chelsea's 4-0 win with Juventus weeks ago and remains absent for the Blues' match on Saturday.

However, speaking about his injury ahead of the match, Tuchel provided a positive update on the French international.

When asked about the 30-year-old's injury, Tuchel admitted: “We are always worried when we have to live and play without N’Golo because he is exceptional and a unique player all over the world. You cannot find a second N’Golo.

"Of course we are worried. I am also worried if he is just missing some days. Now it is slightly too long break again."

The head coach then continued to confirm that he expects his midfielder to return next week.

"We hope he comes back on Tuesday to team training.” he said.

This will come as a huge boost to Tuchel's side, who have had an injury crisis in midfield in recent weeks.

Mateo Kovacic recovered from injury but has since tested positive for COVID-19 whilst Jorginho has been unavailable due to fatigue.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a knock as the Blues warmed up against Zenit but is set to return against Leeds.

Tuchel cited the lack of midfielders for his side's poor form as he said: "There are reasons for it. We played in Zenit without any central midfielder who is used to play in central midfield. The same a bit for Watford. From here we go but still you find a lot of arguments for why it is like this."

