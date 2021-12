NHS COVID passes will be required for entry into nightclubs in England under newly announced “Plan B” measures in response to rising coronavirus cases. From next Wednesday (15th December), it will be a legal requirement to show a NHS COVID pass – proving double vaccination or a negative lateral flow/PCR test – in order to enter clubs across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed these new measures today (8th December) after news initially circulated earlier, outlining that they would likely be put in place amid the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

