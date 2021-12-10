ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey Gilley and Joe Jaro on going ‘Elseworlds’ with ‘Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer’

By David Brooke
 4 days ago
BOOM! Studios has released a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series like you’ve never seen or read before. Written by Casey Gilley, and with art by Joe Jaro, Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer (out this week) is set in a brand-new universe where vampires have taken over, but live in peace...

TVOvermind

The Five Best All-Time Episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran from 1997-2003 with 144 total episodes. Although it cannot be said that every single episode was flawless–“Bad Eggs” and “Where the Wild Things Are” come to mind–this series clearly deserves it’s consistent rankings as one of the greatest of all time. Buffy was an amazing supernatural series, but every viewer knows that it was the excellent writing, filled with metaphorical insights about growing up, becoming an adult, and loss, that made the series so great. Lists are always fun, and allow fans to rank the best parts of a wider piece of influential art. With that in mind, here are the 5 absolute best episodes of an unforgettable series.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Anne Rice's legacy includes Buffy the Vampire Slayer, True Blood, The Strain and The Vampire Diaries

"Any vampire who took flight in the 45 years since Interview With the Vampire was first published owes author Anne Rice the deepest debt of gratitude, sullen devotion and a bouquet of dead roses," says Hank Stuever says of the bestselling author, who died Saturday at age 80. "Same goes for anyone who has been through — or never returned from — their own personal vampire phase, which may manifest in bad poetry, emo ballads or late nights in an alleyway dance club; too much eyeliner or never enough. To fall into Rice’s world was to become besotted by the gruesomely wonderful act of transformation, lured out of dullness by a like-minded soul with a toothy grin, a black turtleneck and a brocade vest; coming out for the wild night, and then retreating back to dullsville at dawn. Rice made that fantasy world seem deliciously possible — and, over five decades, she sold millions of books about vampires and other erotic imaginings, a trove of fiction and other works that sometimes vexed even the most loyal readers among her legion. She died Saturday night, at 80, after complications from a recent stroke. Her legacy is apparent whenever you, or perhaps your less sporty teenagers, develop a new crush on a new fictional vampire — a long list that includes Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie prowling Manhattan nightclubs in the 1983 film The Hunger; Kiefer Sutherland and The Lost Boys; the undead slain and not slain by the legendary Buffy 'the Vampire Slayer' Summers; or the denizens of Merlotte’s bar and the surrounding Louisiana swamps and pine forests conjured by Charlaine Harris, as seen in HBO’s True Blood. Don’t forget the irresistibly moody Edward Cullen of Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight novels; the voluptuously immortal fashion victims on CW’s The Vampire Diaries franchise; the army of virally infected ghastlies who take over New York in Guillermo del Toro’s FX series The Strain. Rice will be remembered for being the first to popularly suggest that vampires are cool or, at least, cooler than your ex-boyfriend mugging around in a black cape and plastic fangs. She took a spent literary and movie genre that was still fixated on creepy Eastern European counts and a Bela Lugosi slickness (which by the 1970s had been diluted by Halloween camp; think Al Lewis as Grandpa in Munsters reruns or Count Chocula hawking breakfast cereal) and imbued the soulless with soul."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel In Every Generation Brings Willow and Oz's Families Together In an Exclusive Preview

This January, a new Slayer answers the call in In Every Generation, the YA novel sequel to Buffy the Vampire Slayer from author Kendare Blake. The difference this time is that the new Slayer is also a witch and comes from the Scoobies family. In Every Generation follows Frankie Rosenberg, daughter of Willow Rosenberg. Her life is changed when an attack on a Slayer convention wipes out every known Slayer. In an exclusive excerpt that Disney Publishing Worldwide provided to ComicBook.com, Frankie catches up with another member of the extended Scoobies family. Teen werewolf Jake is Oz's cousin and the younger brother of the werewolf cousin who bit Oz, turning him into a werewolf as well.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
#Signage#Elseworlds#Q A#Hulu
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
KTVB

Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Turning 17 With Adorable Throwback Pic

Julia Roberts is celebrating the birth of her and husband Danny Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable throwback of her children in honor of their 17th birthday. "Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," Julia...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Pic of Her Twins to Celebrate Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts is out here celebrating her twins’ 17th birthday with a super-rare throwback pic! Hitting up Instagram over the weekend, the legendary actress wrote, “Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” along with photos of her kids Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder as bbs. This content is...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

