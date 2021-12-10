ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Rare Pro-Athlete Rule

By Amanda Christovich
 4 days ago
Two of the top NIL earners in women’s college hoops — UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd — are now out due to injuries. Fudd’s foot injury only has her slated to miss a couple of weeks. But Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture in her left knee that...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Azzi Fudd
