One of The Honky Tonk Man’s most memorable rivalries in the WWF was against the Ultimate Warrior. But it wasn’t always easy working with the former WWF Champion. “He would hit me so hard in the hard and I finally told him,” Honky Tonk Man recalled on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw. “I said, ‘Jim, you just can’t hit me like that.’ I said, ‘I’ll do anything you want out there. I’ll get out there and do the best I can’. But my head was starting to swell like a softball and had gotten mushy. And I said, ‘If you ever hit me like that again, I’m gonna go down and I’m not getting up.’

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO