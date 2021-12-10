ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release ‘Live at Levitation’ double album

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have just released a new double album, Live at Levitation, that features their 2014 and 2016 performances at the Austin psych fest. The 2014 appearance was actually the Australian band's first U.S. show. You can stream the whole thing now, below. Live at...

www.brooklynvegan.com

