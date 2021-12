For generations, communities of color in the South have faced systemic barriers when it comes to employment, healthcare, housing and several other important aspects of life. The E Pluribus Unum Foundation means, out of many, one. The founders of the New Orleans, Louisiana-based nonprofit are focused on bringing together state and local lawmakers from 13 southern states — including Georgia — to try and close this racial equity gap.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO