IPO for SPAC The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGDU) Opens at $10

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Today's IPO for SPAC The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades PTC Inc. (PTC) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Apple (AAPL) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan upgraded Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades NOV Inc. (NOV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $17.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Macquarie Downgrades Comcast Corp (CMCSA) to Neutral

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen downgraded Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

2 Internet Stocks Upgraded by Morgan Stanley Today

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Applovin (NASDAQ: APP) to Overweight from Equal ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts Luminar Technologies (LAZR) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Joshua Buchalter initiates coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades 13 Software Stocks as Rates are Set to Raise in 2022

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty made a series of rating changes in the bank’s research software coverage to reflect “new thoughts ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Generation Bio (GBIO) PT Lowered to $31 at Wedbush, Following Clinical Business Update

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten lowered the price target on Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) to $31.00 (from $36.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Axonics (AXNX) PT Lowered to $62 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson lowered the price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) to $62.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Azek Co. (AZEK) Added to Franchise Picks List at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng reiterated a Buy rating and $50.00 price target on Azek Co. (NYSE: AZEK) and added ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Resumes Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) at Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang resumes coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) with a Perform rating.The analyst commented, "On December 13 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Dell (DELL) Stock Slips on Evercore Downgrade to In Line, Analyst Sees Muted Upside

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) to In Line from Outperform with a $63.00 per share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Why is Sunrun (RUN) Solar Stock Down 17% Today

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) are down 17% today to hit fresh 17-month lows below the $35.00 mark.Sunrun stock price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Put on Your Watchlist

It's no secret that investing in newly public companies can be a highly speculative venture. However, not all IPO stocks are created equal, and some might just be worth putting on your watchlist. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 12, Fool.com contributors Toby Bordelon, Jon Quast, and Rachel Warren each name an IPO stock that long-term investors might want to put on their radar for 2022.
