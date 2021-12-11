Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stockholders Vote to Approve Merger with CP

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced the proposed underwritten block trade (the “Offering”) of 63,976,376 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) by certain shareholders who received their shares as part of Southwestern Energy’s acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”). The shares will be offered from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. Southwestern Energy will not sell any shares of its Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the Selling Stockholders of shares of their Common Stock.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO