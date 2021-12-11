ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stockholders Vote to Approve Merger with CP

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) announced that the Company’s stockholders have voted to approve the previously announced combination with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited...

