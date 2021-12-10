ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Southeast Kansas businesses experience growth unseen since pre-pandemic

By Steffen Reals
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRq4b_0dJSiXGc00

PITTSBURG, Kans. — When the pandemic first started, many business owners worried about the future of the stores they had invested so much of their lives into. Today those worries are seemingly gone thanks to the return of what Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is calling the best year of business in the state.

“The month that we were shut down was incredibly tight … Things were definitely slower,” said Audacious Boutique Owner, Sydney Anselmi.

“A lot of people I know, jobs were up in the air, finances were up in the air, there wasn’t really a sense of security.”

Now a sense of security has been restored. Over the past year $3.5 million has been invested into Kansas businesses — and more than 40,000 jobs were created. You can see this clearly in the city of Pittsburg.

“Especially sectors like our healthcare sector, the Community Health Center continues to add a significant number of jobs, our other healthcare providers as well. Manufacturing is doing very strong, advanced manufacturing in particular continues to add jobs,” said Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President, Blake Benson.

“For many areas like Pittsburg, this is actually continuing a trend they saw happen before the pandemic, but not just with jobs.”

“But with sales as well,” said Benson.

“We had a couple record breaking days this year alone … Small Business Saturday was such a record-breaking day for so many businesses in the area … Several other business owner friends I have said that they had an amazing day whether it’s a restaurant or a bar,” said Anselmi.

“We’re not Amazon, we’re not the big box chains, we can’t compete with all of that, so your support is what literally keeps us here.”

Officials hope this success continues to build on what the city has seen since 2013 — inspiring new companies to find a home in their community.

“You can operate a business here in Pittsburg very successfully, it’s a community that’s very conducive to business growth over several decades, we feel it helps us make ourselves even more attractive for new business development,” said Benson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

92% of Southeast Wisconsin businesses expect same or better performance in 2022

BROOKFIELD – This summer’s COVID-19 resurgence made business recovery efforts more difficult, but in the face of these challenges, business executives around the state — as well as Southeast Wisconsin — expressed optimism about the future, according to First Business Bank’s annual survey of business decision-makers.
WISCONSIN STATE
marketplace.org

The freelance economy has grown since the start of the pandemic

Despite the Great Resignation, the U.S. freelance workforce continues to increase, a new study finds, and there are no signs of a slowdown in the near future. Freelance workers have contributed $1.3 trillion to the U.S. economy in annual earnings this year, up $100 million from 2020, according to a report from Upwork, a platform for freelancers. The study also found that 59 million Americans — about 36% of the entire labor force — did some kind of freelance work in the past 12 months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Badger Herald

Wisconsin tourism industry experiences highest growth since 2019

Tourism spending in Wisconsin is on the rise, despite decreased spending nationally, according to a press release from Gov. Evers. The tourism industry saw its first monthly year-over-year increase since before the pandemic in 2019 this past September, according to Evers. Wisconsin beat out many of its regional competitors in...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
ctnewsonline.com

Kelly touts business investment in Kansas

Commerce secretary and Lt. Gov. David Toland says there is no question the Kansas economy is better now than it was three years ago, when Gov. Laura Kelly took office. The administration has leveraged the state’s natural advantages throughout the pandemic to secure new investments, including $1 billion in automation this year in southwest Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Benson touts progress since pandemic

(The Center Square) – Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson on Tuesday touted improvements over the last year after the COVID-19 pandemic logjammed her department for months in the wake of halting in-person services. “Now, Michiganders can access our services more efficiently and conveniently than ever before. They can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
bizjournals

Report: Florida metros show signs of returning to pre-pandemic job growth

Florida metros have made a strong recovery, with many areas in the state reaching or exceeding pre-pandemic employment levels. The Tampa Bay Economic Outlook is a morning devoted to the very latest information concerning the global, national, and regional trends impacting the economy. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All...
FLORIDA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Growth#Weather#Audacious Boutique Owner
Best Life

Kroger Just Announced a Major New Vaccination Policy, Starting Jan. 1

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed over the last two years—and with it, the precautions and policies put in place to slow the spread of the virus. In the past several months, vaccine mandates have been a major area of focus, with a number of cities barring unvaccinated people from entering indoor establishments or attending certain events. For their part, corporations have enacted separate rules for workers and customers, whether to encourage employees to get vaccinated or to prevent shoppers who haven't gotten a COVID shot from entering stores without masks. Now, supermarket chain Kroger has announced a major new vaccination policy of its own.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Raise a Family

Adults consider many factors when they consider the best place to raise a family. Some involve education or recreational facilities. Still others consider crime and other matters of safety or climate. Whether relatives are close by is another factor considered. This cuts two ways, however. Not everyone has a good relationship with parents, siblings, and […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy