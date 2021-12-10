Police Seek Suspects In Car Burglaries

Photo courtesy Jackson Police

JACKSON – Police are looking for information regarding two car burglaries at the Pine Barrens Golf Club on December 3.

The suspect’s vehicle is a Mercedes Benz SUV with a California registration. The suspect was seen on a store security camera using a credit card from the burglary.

One victim reported more than $200 in cash was stolen from their 2017 Chevy, as well as credit and debit cards.

The second victim said that his 2017 Honda had been entered and his wallet was stolen. Inside was $200 in cash and multiple credit cards. He then began to receive fraud notices from the credit card companies and was informed that they had been used at several retail stores for combined purchases exceeding $6,800. Some of the stores were the Wal-marts in Brick and Toms River and Target in Brick.

Photo courtesy Jackson Police

Police said that both vehicles had been left unlocked and urged residents to always lock your cars.

Anyone with information which may assist in identifying the suspect is asked to contact Det. Anthony Riso at 732-928-1111.