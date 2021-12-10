2 workers installing signs hit, killed next to I-35 frontage road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two road workers were killed Friday after a vehicle hit them on the Interstate 35 northbound frontage road in southeast Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

In an update at noon Friday, Austin Police Department public information officers said the driver of a 2015 Porsche went off the road and hit two workers installing road signs. APD said the workers were “actively installing signs” in the grassy area off the road when they were hit, and other workers were in the area when the crash happened.

Speed was an “obvious” factor in the crash, APD said. There’s potential APD could try to get a blood search warrant for the driver, APD said.

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

APD said the workers were with a company contracted by the Texas Department of Transportation.

ATCEMS said the vehicle’s driver had to be cut out and was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life threatening.

Austin police said the area of the crash is near the frontage road’s intersection with Teri Road. APD’s vehicular homicide team is investigating.

Expect heavy traffic in the area, which is on the east side of I-35 near hotels and a storage facility.

A woman who was taking her kids to school at the time saw the accident happen, and the scene has been replaying in her mind all day long.

“This is just not fair. When I saw those bodies not moving, not twitching, not breathing… I immediately knew they were dead,” said a witness. “It’s traumatizing, and it’s very messed up for him to be speeding like that.”

The witness told KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout a third construction worker may have been sitting in the tractor at the time. She saw the tractor spin out and believes it may have been the only thing that saved him.

