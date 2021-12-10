Omicron is a reminder of our economic vulnerability over Covid-19
Since the omicron variant of Covid-19 was reported we have seen swings in financial markets, forecasts of economic turbulence and a return of political rows over restricting people’s behaviour to help curb its spread. The emergence of...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some big single-day swings in the stock market, most recently when the omicron variant was discovered. One word you hear a lot with the pandemic is unprecedented. Which any economics professor or textbook will tell you is the opposite of what traders in the stock market want to hear.
Throughout its unsteady course, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the behavior of businesses and households. Those behavioral changes, intensified by government actions like mandatory closures, have had a reverberating impact on the U.S. economy. A new study led Adam Rose, research professor at University of Southern California's Price School of...
(Bloomberg) -- The UK should remain cautious until officials know the effects of the new Omicron variant because it is so easy to pass on, the scientist behind the UK’s joint Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will warn. “The spike protein of this variant contains mutations already known to increase the transmissibility...
Britain’s jobs market appears to have brushed aside the ending of a salary support program that supported millions of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday — before the emergence of the omicron variant raised new concerns over the unemployment outlook.The Office for National Statistics found that the number of workers on payroll rose by a record 257,000 in November to a record 29.4 million. The statistics agency also found that the unemployment rate fell once more, to 4.2% in the three months to October. Both measures provide further evidence that the end of the British government's...
President Joe Biden got it right: The new coronavirus variant omicron is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” The travel restrictions the U.S. and 70 other nations imposed will buy scientists time to further understand what risks omicron poses at this extended stage of the pandemic. For now, it’s time to double down on what already works: Vaccinations, booster shots and wearing masks in crowded indoor settings.
The federal government faces new questions over economic issues that could be caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Plus, the Senate is nearing its deadline to raise the national debt ceiling. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes and New York Times White House correspondent Jim Tankersley join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more.
It is almost too good to believe. The days go by and there is still little evidence that the omicron wave in South Africa is leading to a concomitant surge in severe illness. Professor Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, says we cannot rule out the “highly optimistic scenario” of a late-epidemic mutation that is extremely contagious, displaces delta, but does less harm.
Americans may be wrestling with higher prices well into the new year. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers today inflation is likely to remain high through the middle of 2022. Powell says that's largely because of ongoing supply chain problems, and he warned the new coronavirus variant could make things worse. NPR's Scott Horsley is here with us. Hi, Scott.
Since the start of the pandemic, billionaire health philanthropist Bill Gates has been a target for bizarre Covid conspiracy theories. Now, Gates says, those rumors and pieces of disinformation are keeping many Americans from getting vaccinated against Covid — and delaying the end of the pandemic by doing so.
People who are out of work are more likely to experience too much sleep, too little sleep, and disturbed sleep, according to findings published in the journal Economics and Human Biology. These problematic sleep outcomes are especially likely to afflict those experiencing prolonged unemployment. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment has...
In a memo circulated by leadership, Google told employees that they must comply with vaccine policies or they face losing pay and then losing their job. The document said most U.S. employees will fall under their vaccine requirements, which stems from President Biden's executive order. While much of the tech...
In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
Reluctance to accept a COVID-19 booster vaccine was reported in 12 percent of young adults, compared to 8 percent of adults aged 30–59 and 3 percent of adults aged over 60, find UCL researchers as part of the COVID-19 Social Study. Meanwhile, booster unwillingness was twice as high in...
MP’s in the UK grill scientists on omicron variant at select committee hearing. Omicron infections in the UK hit an estimated 200,000 a day on Monday and the super-contagious variant will become the dominant strain of coronavirus in London within days, it has been revealed. Following his weekend TV...
Frontline healthcare workers say they are angry at being treated as "COVID cannon fodder, not COVID heroes" after responding to the virus for nearly two years and working at full capacity, reveal the findings of new research. "It's been ugly": A large-scale qualitative study into the difficulties frontline doctors faced...
Hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in England will be abandoned, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced. The Cabinet minister told the Commons that the 11 countries on the red list will be removed at 4am on Wednesday. The list was resurrected last month in a bid to reduce the spread...
Members of a new expert panel advising the German government on its response to the coronavirus pandemic are holding their first meeting Tuesday, amid signs that restrictions imposed in recent weeks are beginning to slow infection rates.Germany s disease control agency reported 30,823 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, compared with 45,753 two weeks ago. More than 470 new deaths from COVID-19 were also recorded.Experts say it's too early to say how the new omicron variant will affect infection rates, but the country's new health minister, Karl Lauterbach, expressed cautious optimism, tweeting Monday: “The situation is slowly...
