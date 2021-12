This is my favorite gift to give! I really spend a lot of time trying to match someone’s personality with food gifts. If it’s a young person experimenting in the kitchen, or someone who wants to branch out and try new foods, Portland has a LOT to offer. I focus on LOCAL products that they aren’t going to find in just any store. I admit I’m having a blast visiting some of these places. Some are very obscure and specialized, and others are pretty well known. Zupan’s is locally owned and has three locations and is full of unique holiday gift ideas. One of my favorite finds there: Fudge made by Brigittine Monks in Amity Oregon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO