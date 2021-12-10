ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

18-year-old beaten, shot on street

By City News Service
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A group of assailants attacked a young man for unknown reasons on an El Cerrito-area roadside early Thursday, pummeling him and shooting him in the leg before fleeing, authorities reported.

The 18-year-old man was standing at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 58th Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. when the assailants pulled up next to him in a dark-colored SUV, got out and punched him in the head and face until he fell to the ground, according to San Diego police.

The attackers then continued assaulting the downed victim, kicking him repeatedly until one of them pulled a handgun and shot him, Officer David O’Brien said. Following the gunfire, the men got back into the vehicle and drove off.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening bullet wound to his lower left leg, O’Brien said.

The motive for the assault was unclear.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

