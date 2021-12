The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday suspended talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, in a rare dispute between Washington and a key U.S. ally in the Persian Gulf The Emirati embassy in Washington said it would “suspend discussions" with the U.S., though meetings at the Pentagon this week between the two sides on other matters will move forward as planned. “The U.S. remains the UAE s preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future,” the embassy said in a...

MILITARY ・ 11 HOURS AGO