ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tall City Oilman's Invitational Tournament Day 1

By Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tall City Oilman's Invitational Tournament is back...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Memphis faces crucial week with pair of Top 25 tests

This was supposed to be the week that Memphis, with its star-filled recruiting class led by Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, was expected to make a national statement with games scheduled against Alabama and Tennessee. Instead, the Tigers are staring at perhaps one last chance to turn around the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Legacy
The Daily Times

Scorpions swim teams dominate invitational tournament

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpions swim and dive team once again established themselves as one of the top squads in the state with another dominant performance over the weekend. At the Scorpion Invite, Farmington High posted 65 best times and qualified for five more events at the state finals,...
FARMINGTON, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy