Meta launches virtual world app

Meta launched its virtual world app on Friday as the company pushes forward with plans to create a "metaverse."

The Horizon Worlds app is available for users over 18 with a Quest 2 headset, the device sold by Meta subsidiary Oculus. For users with the nearly $300 headset, access to Horizon World will be free, the company said.

On Horizon Worlds, users can explore worlds created by other users and help build more. The company also said it is launching a laser tag game in the app and creating templates for users to build their own games.

Meta’s flagship platform Facebook has faced years of criticism over content moderation and handling of hate speech. In the Friday announcement, the company said it wants Horizon Worlds “to be a safe and respectful environment,” and users have to follow the company’s Conduct in VR Policy.

The platform is also offering safety options, including a personal Safe Zone that allows users through a menu to take a break as well as block, mute or report people.

The Horizon Worlds launch follows Facebook’s rebrand as Meta in October. When CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new name, he also described a vision of a metaverse that will integrate virtual reality into real spaces.

The launch of Horizon Worlds to a broader set of users is one of the most significant expansions since Zuckerberg's October announcement.

In August, the company launched Horizon Workrooms which created virtual reality office workspaces.