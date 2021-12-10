ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Meta launches virtual world app

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mn45A_0dJSeRXk00

Meta launched its virtual world app on Friday as the company pushes forward with plans to create a "metaverse."

The Horizon Worlds app is available for users over 18 with a Quest 2 headset, the device sold by Meta subsidiary Oculus. For users with the nearly $300 headset, access to Horizon World will be free, the company said.

On Horizon Worlds, users can explore worlds created by other users and help build more. The company also said it is launching a laser tag game in the app and creating templates for users to build their own games.

Meta’s flagship platform Facebook has faced years of criticism over content moderation and handling of hate speech. In the Friday announcement, the company said it wants Horizon Worlds “to be a safe and respectful environment,” and users have to follow the company’s Conduct in VR Policy.

The platform is also offering safety options, including a personal Safe Zone that allows users through a menu to take a break as well as block, mute or report people.

The Horizon Worlds launch follows Facebook’s rebrand as Meta in October. When CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new name, he also described a vision of a metaverse that will integrate virtual reality into real spaces.

The launch of Horizon Worlds to a broader set of users is one of the most significant expansions since Zuckerberg's October announcement.

In August, the company launched Horizon Workrooms which created virtual reality office workspaces.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Facebook takes a step toward building the metaverse, opens virtual world app to everyone in U.S.

Facebook on Thursday announced that it is opening up Horizon Worlds, its virtual reality world of avatars, to anyone 18 and older in the U.S. and Canada. The broader launch of Horizon Worlds is an important step for Facebook, which officially changed its name to Meta in October. The company adopted the new moniker, based on the sci-fi term metaverse, to describe its vision for working and playing in a virtual world.
INTERNET
CNET

Horizon Worlds, Meta's biggest metaverse app, opens to the public

It's been two years since Facebook -- now Meta -- first showed off its VR metaverse app, Horizon Worlds. The app, which was in private beta until now, is at last open to the public starting Thursday. The virtual meeting space and gaming hub is a familiar mix of existing VR social apps such as Rec Room, AltSpace VR and VRChat, but its creation and coding features could set it apart. However, how successful Meta will be at moderating larger groups and preventing toxic behavior in VR remains to be seen.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
VentureBeat

Meta launches PyTorch Live to build AI-powered mobile experiences

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. During its PyTorch Developer Day conference, Meta (formerly Facebook) announced PyTorch Live, a set of tools designed...
CELL PHONES
cryptocoin.news

Meta’s Novi Wallet Launches Trial For WhatsApp Users In The US

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire Meta is apparently ready to launch its long-planned digital wallet called Novi. Via Twitter, Novi team lead Stephane Kasriel announced that the digital wallet is now available for a limited number of users in the US. He stresses that remittances will be a major use case for the wallet, as payments can now be issued inside WhatsApp chats.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Meta launches new patch for Oculus Quest 2 with Cloud Backup and more

Facebook Meta has launched a new patch for the Oculus Quest 2 that adds several new features to the standalone virtual reality headset, including Messenger calls in virtual reality, a mixed reality camera and Cloud backup. Cloud backup gives users a way to save data in the cloud, including game...
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Uber, Meta Collaborate To Launch Ride Booking Via WhatsApp

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp have launched ride-booking via the messenger service in India. WhatsApp has over half a billion users in India, its most extensive single user base, Bloomberg reports. The collaboration allows access to Uber's mobility services by sending a message...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Worlds#Oculus#Horizon Worlds#Horizon Workrooms
TrendHunter.com

Real-World Data Investment Apps

The 'Streetbeat' investment app is a tool for those seeking out a way to maximize their investing capabilities when looking to diversify their portfolio and leverage the power of big data. The app will provide users with stock investment suggestions that are based on real-world data along with machine learning algorithms in order to make the most of every stock purchase made. This includes data that's utilized by hedge fund managers and Wall Street aficionados including credit card transactions, mobile GPS, app usage and more.
CELL PHONES
wraltechwire.com

Metaverse nears reality with launch of Meta’s Horizon Worlds

Meta is bringing its vision of a so-called metaverse closer to (virtual) reality. The company formerly known as Facebook said Thursday that Horizon Worlds, a free app for socializing in VR that has been long in the making, is now open to anyone 18 and older with a Quest 2 headset in the United States and Canada.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fortune

Meta raises the curtain on Horizon Worlds

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The future of Meta has finally arrived—if you have an Oculus Quest headset. Facebook parent Meta on Thursday launched Horizon Worlds, the first...
VIDEO GAMES
prweek.com

Offbeat Media launches Virtual Clubhouse

Offbeat Media Group is making it easier for its employees to connect remotely with the launch of Virtual Clubhouse. Virtual Clubhouse is launching this month for Offbeat employees. The company built the virtual campus as a response to work-from-home policies resulting from the pandemic as companies have struggled to replicate team culture digitally.
MARKETING
NBC4 Columbus

Amazon Explore Offers a World of Virtual Experiences

Don’t know what to get your loved ones? How about the world?. From making cocktails in Peru to shopping at a family craft store in Florence, Amazon Explore offers a world of virtual experiences. Experiences are linked to long-lasting memories and provide long-term satisfaction, resulting in enduring happiness. What better...
INTERNET
ledger.news

Foothill Entrepreneur Launches New App

Local Businesswoman and longtime Jackson resident Lacey Arevalo is using her local experience to shake up how businesses reach customers on the internet with an exciting new app, JoynD. Born of Arevalos’ twenty years of local businesses experience, JoynD brings an array of features that allow companies to connect to...
CELL PHONES
mobihealthnews.com

Truepill to launch COVID-19 virtual care platform

Digital health platform Truepill on Wednesday announced plans for a virtual care offering aimed at providing telehealth appointments and antiviral drugs for COVID-19. The platform, which Truepill said will launch in the coming weeks, will include a patient portal to log COVID-19 test results and symptoms, telehealth consultations, antiviral medication prescriptions and overnight drug delivery or routing to a patient’s local pharmacy. The company also plans to add follow-up visits via telehealth early next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AdWeek

Meta Brings Horizon Worlds VR App Out of Beta

While Facebook’s corporate rebranding to Meta was the biggest news to come out of the Connect 2021 virtual event in late October, one of the biggest questions from attendees was when virtual reality application Horizon Worlds would come out of beta. That question was answered Thursday.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Blockchain and NFTs Have Set the Way for the Virtual World

The world has witnessed the industrial revolution several times and now it's at the edge of the virtual revolution where everyone will be witnessing the change in a few years. The virtual revolution has begun where corporate giants have started investing millions in developing their own Metaverse, the virtual world. The security of the blockchain networks makes them unique as they cannot be hacked from any attacks as the information is distributed and stored on various systems around the globe. The first NFT was minted in the year 2015 on the. Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Solana.
COMPUTERS
The Hill

The Hill

410K+
Followers
49K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy