ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LVMH Takes Full Control of Eyewear Manufacturer Thélios

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzNIO_0dJSdjRj00

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is taking full control of eyewear manufacturer Thélios.

The French luxury conglomerate has agreed to purchase Marcolin’s 49 percent stake in Thélios for an undisclosed sum. Separately, Marcolin will buy back the 10 percent stake LVMH owns in that Italian company, which the former acquired when Thélios was founded in 2017.

More from WWD

The step will allow LVMH to further strengthen its presence in the eyewear industry leveraging on Thélios’ expertise and Marcolin to pursue future strategic investments.

Thélios produces for Dior, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Fred, Berluti and Rimowa.

As reported in September, Givenchy is the latest LVMH brand to join the Thélios portfolio, beginning in January.

Thélios began operating in 2018, a joint venture between LVMH, which at the time had a 51 percent stake, with Marcolin owning the remainder. When the agreement was revealed, LVMH bought a 10 percent stake in Marcolin.

The year 2021 has seen the arrival of Dior in January, and Fendi in July, bowing for fall 2021.

The general consensus is that Thélios will gradually produce eyewear collections for most if not all the brands under the LVMH umbrella. Thélios also partly produces for Louis Vuitton, whose eyewear is sold only through its own boutiques.

Thélios employs 800 people, with 600 of them in Italy, and production spans more than 194,400 square feet.

The state-of-the-art plant in Longarone, a one-hour drive from Venice, was inaugurated in 2018.

Its former chief executive officer Giovanni Zoppas exited in May to join Tecnica Group , which specializes in outdoor footwear and ski equipment, and a successor has not been named yet.

Founded in 1961 and based in Longarone — in Italy ’s Veneto region known for being an eyewear manufacturing hub — Marcolin designs, produces and distributes eyewear collections for a number of licensed brands, including Tom Ford, Guess, Adidas Originals, Bally, Moncler, Max Mara, GCDS, Tod’s, Emilio Pucci and Timberland, among others. Additionally, the firm’s portfolio includes house brands Web, Marcolin and Viva.

The company is helmed by CEO Fabrizio Curci, who joined in the summer of 2020, succeeding Massimo Renon. PAI Partners controls 74.7 percent of Marcolin.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Holding Industriale Invests in Shoe Specialist Valmor

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Preserving and investing in Italy’s manufacturing pipeline continues to be a key M&A element as the year winds down with yet another transaction that sees Holding Industriale (Hind) taking a 50 percent stake in footwear specialist Valmor Srl through its controlled firm Holding Moda. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine The agreement allows the holding, which invests in small and medium sized companies representative of the Made in Italy production, to enter the footwear...
APPAREL
WWD

Leena Nair Seen Boosting Diversity as Chanel’s New Global CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Chanel’s appointment of a new global chief executive officer from Unilever continues a long, if occasional, tradition of recruiting top management from fast-moving consumer goods companies. Leena Nair, who spent 30 years at the Anglo-Dutch giant, most recently as chief human resources officer, is to take up the role at the end of January, assuming a title previously held by Chanel co-owner Alain Wertheimer. More from WWD'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere in ChanelPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai Wertheimer will now become global...
BUSINESS
WWD

Isabel Marant Said in Play Again: Sources

Click here to read the full article. Could Isabel Marant, who sold a 51 percent stake to a private equity firm in 2015, be in play again? According to sources, Montefiore Investment has tasked American firm J.P. Morgan with selling its stake. It could not be immediately learned if Marant might also tender additional shares in the Paris-based fashion house she created. Its other original partners  are Nathalie Chemouny and Sophie Duruflé.More from WWDFront Row at Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2022Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2022Isabel Marant Men's Spring 2022 Contacted by WWD, a spokeswoman for Montefiore said the company “doesn’t comment on...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Done Deals: Prince Partners With Pajar Canada to Launch Footwear + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 14, 2021: Prince, a leading tennis and lifestyle brand has inked a partnership with Pajar Canada to design, manufacture, and distribute footwear and outerwear for the brand. Prince is owned by Authentic Brands Group, the brand marketing firm that also owns Forever 21, JCPenney and Reebok. Via the partnership with Pajar Canada, Prince will expand into the footwear category with a new collection of shoes meant to be worn off the court. “Pajar Canada is...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Louis Vuitton
WWD

Bernard Arnault’s Youngest Son Is Working at Louis Vuitton

Click here to read the full article. The youngest son of Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has followed his four siblings and joined the family-controlled luxury goods giant. Jean Arnault quietly joined Louis Vuitton at the end of August as marketing and product development director, watches.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press TourPhotos from the 'Eternals' Los Angeles Film Premiere He is based at Vuitton’s headquarters in Paris, as well as at La Fabrique du Temps near Geneva, Switzerland, one of Vuitton’s watch production sites. He reports to Catherine Lacaze,...
BUSINESS
WWD

White Milano to Streamline Trade Shows, Retool in 2022

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — “Sign of the Times” is the tagline that ready-to-wear and accessories trade show White Milano has used to unveil its new course: streamlined, experiential and aimed at supporting the Italian fashion sector and the city of Milan by way of collaborations and joint efforts with other key players. “The pandemic has forced us to change. Now the question is, how do we change? We could have slowed down for fear [of the economic instabilities] or press on and keep investing, confident that the emergency can create new opportunities,” said Massimiliano Bizzi, president...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ralph Lauren Expands Australian Open Partnership

Click here to read the full article. SYDNEY — Ralph Lauren is upping his game at the Australian Open. To mark the one-year anniversary of the company’s appointment as the Official Outfitter of the Australian Open, dressing up to 4,000 on-court and on-site staff, WWD can reveal Ralph Lauren has also signed on as the Official Towel Supplier for the 2022 tournament, which is due to run from Jan. 17 to 30 at Melbourne Park. Consisting of six designs, the towels will be used on court by the players and will also be available to purchase at the two on-site Ralph...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#Eyewear#Paris#Italy#Milan#French#Italian#Givenchy Rtw Spring#Tecnica Group#Longarone
Sourcing Journal

Circular, Transparency Initiatives Lead Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Frontier Challenge

Six finalists were selected to move forward in Tommy Hilfiger’s latest Fashion Frontier Challenge, a global program the PVH-owned denim brand launched in 2018 to uplift Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs in fashion. Winning business ideas span fashion’s most pressing needs, including circularity, transparency and digital technology adoption. After announcing a call for applications in January, the program received more than 430 applications from startups around the world. Tommy Hilfiger’s own internal teams, as well as external experts, narrowed down applicants based on a dedicated set of criteria including potential social impact and market growth. Finalists include Clothes to Good,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Brunello Cucinelli on Maisons, Sustainability, Fair Profitability and Self-Restraint

MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli would like his company to be called Casa di Moda, and believes it has earned the right to be defined so. “Our values and fashion are representative of a fashion maison,” said the entrepreneur during a pre-Christmas call organized with analysts and the press at the end of trading on Tuesday. “I’ve always been fascinated by maisons such as Hermès and Chanel,” he admitted.
BUSINESS
WWD

Sephora’s Future Focus With Martin Brok

Click here to read the full article. On a recent bright fall afternoon, a small crowd congregated outside the Sephora flagship on Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées. Spanning the store’s entry, in gold letters writ large, was: “Sharing is beautiful.” Young people sporting Beauty Team Sephora shirts and red face masks fist bumped and spoke animatedly with a new arrival. Their easy demeanor showed that the tall, suited man was very much one of theirs as they chatted with him — Martin Brok, president and chief executive officer of Sephora — above the booming, thumping strains of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”More...
BUSINESS
WWD

Storied French Brand Zilli Acquired by Investment Funds

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Storied French men’s brand Zilli has been acquired by two investment funds committed to leading the 50-year-plus company into the future. Dubai-based investment fund Negma Group, founded by Elaf Gassman, and Futuro all’Impresa, or FAI, a Milan-based company specialized in financial consulting and investments, have taken a majority interest in the company established in 1965 by Alain Schimel, credited with having pioneered and introduced luxury leather jackets.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in ParisLuxe Leather: Taboo No MoreBloomingdale's New Men's Shoe Floor at New York Flagship The brand’s offering encompasses a wide range of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Nike Buys Metaverse-ready RTFKT

Click here to read the full article. The next digital shoe has dropped at Nike Inc.  The sneaker giant acquired RTFKT — a company founded in January 2020 by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev, who have described their start-up as “born on the block chain” and best known for its “Metaverse-ready sneakers and collectibles.”More from WWDBack to School VirtuallyNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWSee All the Looks from the Nike X 'Stranger Things' Collection In a post to their web site in May, the trio said they grew up playing Minecraft, watching Star Wars and collecting Pokemon cards before...
APPAREL
WWD

Mackage: Charging Ahead Into 2022

Click here to read the full article. Mackage, the Montreal-based luxury lifestyle brand, is heading into 2022 with a strong tailwind. With new chief executive officer Tanya Golesic in place, Mackage, co-founded by creative director Eran Elfassy, expects to achieve a double-digit increase this year, and plans for a 40 percent gain in 2022. Known for its outerwear, the brand has successfully extended its product range into ready-to-wear and footwear and is increasing its long-standing sustainability mission, releasing a new sustainability initiative in the first quarter of 2022.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity...
BUSINESS
WWD

Goat and Noah Launch First Partnership Collection

Click here to read the full article. Goat and Noah launched their first partnership on Monday named “Mountain Goat,” an exclusive collection by the New York City-based label for the global resale platform. The collection combines 1970s mountaineering with modern New York City and Tokyo city life, with pieces crafted with natural fibers including corduroy puffer jackets, rugby crewneck shirts, heavyweight flannels, apparel pieces like graphic hoodies and accessories like patterned caps. In addition, Noah and Merrell 1TRL produced a limited wilderness boot in two colorways for the collection.More from WWDBloomingdale's New Men's Shoe Floor at New York FlagshipLafayette 148 Pre-Fall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Eurazeo Brands Acquires Beekman 1802

Click here to read the full article. Eurazeo Brands has acquired a controlling stake in Beekman 1802, a microbiome-focused skin care brand centered around goat milk. Eurazeo invested $62 million in the company, alongside co-investors Cohesive Capital Partners and the Cherng Family Trust. In total, $92 million was invested.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew Beekman was founded by husband-and-husband team Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell from their Sharon Springs, N.Y., farm in 2009. Years ago, the couple relocated to upstate New York, and said, “yes” when a neighboring farmer...
BUSINESS
WWD

L’Oréal Italia to Relocate Milan Offices

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — L’Oréal Italia is to relocate its Milanese headquarters. The Italian subsidiary of the beauty powerhouse has signed a 10-year pre-letting agreement with real estate player Covivio for a building under development located at the city’s new business district The Sign.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022The Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection Created from the redevelopment of a former industrial site dating back to the 1950s, The Sign complex is rising in Milan’s southwest area, close to the IULM University campus and already served by different means of public transportation. L’Oréal...
BUSINESS
WWD

Baldinini Debuts First Collaboration With Arthur Arbesser

MILAN — Footwear specialist Baldinini is aiming to grow bigger and more trend-driven as part of rebranding strategies spearheaded by its chief executive officer Christian Prazzoli, who was appointed to the role in June 2020. The first fruits of the revamp include the brand’s first collaboration with an established...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bloomingdale’s Unveils New Men’s Shoe Floor at Flagship

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — The pulsating music from a live DJ was the first indication that something different was going on in the Bloomingdale’s men’s store. That something different was the official unveiling of the retailer’s new men’s shoe department, a relocated and expanded area that boasts 70 percent more space and one of the largest selections of men’s designer shoes in New York. The department, which measures just under 13,000 square feet, features a wide assortment of casual and dress shoes from designer and performance brands as well as an assortment of accessories, select...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Bewearcy Trade-In Eyes International Expansion, Inks New Brands

Click here to read the full article. Bewearcy, a start-up that facilitates online trade-in services for retailers, announced expansion and new brand partners. As of Monday, United Colors of Benetton and Russian contemporary brand 12 Storeez join Hugo (Hugo Boss Group) in Bewearcy-led resale endeavors. Bewearcy currently operates in Russia (United Colors of Benetton, Hugo, 12 Storeez) and U.S. markets (12 Storeez), and is eyeing European expansion in 2022.More from WWDFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticFront Row at Boss RTW Fall 2020Go East, Young Brand: European Fashion Looks to Former Soviet Bloc for Growth Essentially, Bewearcy allows shoppers to trade in...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy