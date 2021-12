In the Malay language, the name orangutan suitably translates to ‘man of the forest’ — orangutans do in fact share 96.4 percent of our genes. Native to the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra, these majestic, humble animals spend most of their time in trees, clinging to branches with their long, strong arms. Borneo, the third-largest island in the world, was once full with dense rainforest. As of 2017, 50 percent of Borneo’s original lowland rainforest is gone. Fire, logging, and the expansion of palm oil plantations are the main causes of this unfortunate decline.

