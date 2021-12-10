Weekend Top 5

DEC. 10

The Henrico Theatre Company will bring the classic animated television special to life, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Dec. 10-12 at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang as they discover the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $15. Show times are 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 11, and 3 p.m. Dec. 12. For details, call 261-ARTS or visit artsglenallen.com.

***

The Henrico Theatre in Highland Springs will show “Home Alone” (PG) at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, and at 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister makes the most of the situation after his family unwittingly leaves him behind when they go on Christmas vacation. But when a pair of bungling burglars set their sights on Kevin’s house, the plucky kid stands ready to defend his territory. (IMDB) Tickets and concessions are $1. For details, visit henrico.us/rec.

***

The annual Improv Festivus at ComedySportz Richmond continues Dec. 10-11 at the CSz Richmond Theater, 8906 West Broad Street. The festival will feature improvisors and troupes from across the country performing each night, as well as workshops and master classes throughout the weekend. For showtimes, a schedule of performers and to purchase tickets, visit improvfestivus.com. All proceeds from Improv Festivus help support Yes Balloon, the nonprofit behind CSz Richmond.

DEC. 11

Henrico Recreation and Parks will host Santa Paws 2021 at Short Pump Park Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take a free holiday photo with Santa himself, let your pup play in the dog park, shop the vendor/service fair and participate in family-friendly activities. For details, email rec-events@henrico.us.

***

Celebrate the season with two parades on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Big Toy Parade, sponsored by the Battlefield Ruritan Club, will start at 3 p.m. and travel down Osborne Turnpike from River Bend Estates to Osborne Boat Landing. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy the Holiday Boat Parade on the James River. There will be concessions, live music, a visit from Santa Claus, kids’ activities, face painting and more. Boats will leave Rockett’s Landing at 5 p.m. and should arrive at Osborne Boat Landing around 7-7:30 p.m. For details, visit henrico.us/calendar/holiday-boat-parade.