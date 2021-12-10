ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House takes action on supply chain disruptions

stjosephpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to try and solve some of the challenges in the U.S. supply chain. In recent months, ocean liners from China and other countries have been...

stjosephpost.com

CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Steps Up As Shipping Industry Wrestles With Supply Chain Issues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore is ramping up its cargo volumes to relieve backlogs at other domestic ports. The port on Monday greeted the Noble Ace, a cargo vessel that unloaded 1,800 brand new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, roughly 600 of which are destined for the West Coast. That shipment was the latest in a series of steps taken by the port to contend with supply chain issues that have jammed other ports across the country. RELATED: Port Of Baltimore Traffic Swells With New Contracts & Supply Chain Issues Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan attributed the growing cargo volume to the maritime industry’s confidence in...
BALTIMORE, MD
stjosephpost.com

CoBank releases 2022 year ahead economic report

The U.S. economy is poised to slow in 2022 relative to 2021, but economic growth will continue at an above-average pace. CoBank last week released its 2022 year ahead report, examining several key factors that impact agriculture and market sectors that serve rural communities. CoBank suggests the U.S. farm economy...
AGRICULTURE
gcaptain.com

Vanishing Ships Underscore Supply Woe: Crisis Peak Is a Mirage

A line of more than 80 container ships waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, was cut in half in late November — or so it seemed. Turns out the vessels disappearing from the queue were merely hiding from it, loitering in the Pacific out of reach of the official count.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Federal Trade Commission Launches Inquiry Into Supply Chain Disruptions

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched a new inquiry into supply chain disruptions contributing to empty shelves and sky-high prices for U.S. consumers. As part of the inquiry, the FTC is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer goods suppliers to provide detailed information that to help shed light on issues and how disruptions are causing “serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.”
U.S. POLITICS
stjosephpost.com

$800 million available to provide economic relief to biofuel producers

The Department of Agriculture this week announced its relief program for biofuel producers, in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency’s volume announcement. USDA says up to $800 million will support biofuel producers and infrastructure, a long-awaited announcement authorized by the CARES Act. The funding includes $700 million to provide...
AGENCY, MO
Sourcing Journal

How Truepic Fits Into Katla’s Supply-Chain Transparency

For Katla, the former Moda Operandi CEO’s new fashion brand, a geostamped photo might be worth 5,000 pounds of carbon emissions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Announces Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new initiative in Maryland is aimed at addressing supply chain issues in manufacturing, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. The Maryland Department of Commerce is launching the new initiative in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base,” Hogan said in a news release. This initiative will provide opportunities for Maryland manufacturers to learn and share best practices for improving their supply chains, the governor’s office said. It also will help manufacturers manage through the current supply chain crisis, improve outcomes, and reduce risk. It will help manufacturers connect with local suppliers, customers, and partners. Grants will be available for technical assistance to manufacturers in the state that lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or suppliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those whose workforce or supply chain was disrupted. Assistance can range from helping a business identify new markets and supply chain solutions, to export activities, executive coaching, and adopting and implementing new technologies. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ANNAPOLIS, MD
chainstoreage.com

Retail imports show record growth despite supply chain disruption

The year 2021 is on track to break records in terms of retail imports. Imports at the nation’s major retail container ports are expected to end 2021 with both the largest volume and fastest growth on record despite supply chain disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
RETAIL
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY

