It is encouraging to see voices promoting sustainability gaining strength and influence in both River Forest and Oak Park. The actions taken by the River Forest Village Board at its Nov. 22 meeting, related to negotiating a new waste hauling contract, reflect the views of its own Sustainability Commission. The board heard strong recommendations on the need to expand composting options in the next contract, on adding and promoting the collection and recycling of electronics and hazardous materials.

7 DAYS AGO