Environment

Winter Storm Warning out for northern half of state

By Matt Kelley
Radio Iowa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flakes are already flying in northwest Iowa as the first significant snowstorm of the season is beginning to move across the state. Nineteen counties stretching across northern Iowa are under a Winter Storm Warning, with advisories covering the entire northern half of the state. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National...

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Dangerous winds and tornadic activity possible Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Closures. Unseasonably warm temperatures and very strong winds could bring severe conditions to Iowa Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of Iowa from noon Wednesday until midnight. Expect peak wind gusts of...
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Severe Weather, Blowing Snow, Damaging Wind Chances Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 14th

This forecast deals with elements we simply don’t talk about in December. A severe weather risk zone runs into much of NW IA tomorrow afternoon into SW MN. Straight-line winds are the biggest threat, but there is a conditional tornado risk for portions of Iowa. The Sioux Falls NWS has never issued a severe t-storm warning in December since records began on that topic in 1986.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
OutThere Colorado

[GRAPHIC] Timelapse shows when dangerous winds will blow through Colorado

A graphic published by the National Weather Service provides insight into when and how hard strong winds are expected to hit Colorado's Front Range on Wednesday, December 15. Check out the GIF below and see how winds are expected to spike around 10 AM on December 15, set to pound the Front Range for several hours. During this period, winds on the Front Range appear to be forecast in the 70 to 100 mile per hour range, as indicated by the coloring of the graphic.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Less than a week after a snowstorm hit the Twin Cities metro, severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, including a possible December tornado — something that’s yet to be recorded in Minnesota. Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Wednesday will start off with patchy drizzle and fog, and temperatures will climb into the low 50s. The afternoon will also bring strong winds. A wind advisory has been issued for part of central Minnesota and a high wind warning has been issued for most of southern Minnesota. According to Shaffer, gusts up to 60 mph are expected in southern Minnesota....
MINNESOTA STATE
Joe Mertens

Huge snow storm expected tonight across Wisconsin

Public Domain photo of a man walking through a snow storm found fromabcnews.go.com. A huge snowstorm is expected in several counties in Wisconsin tonight as well as early into the morning tomorrow. The most affected areas will be in the western to central region of the state.
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snow Brings Blizzard-Like Conditions

NYACK (CBS13) – Snow, slush, and potential for sliding is overtaking the Sierra. “It’s really bad right now, really bad. I’ve never had to put chains on my truck,” said driver Christopher Ramos. The winter storm in the Sierra brought drivers to a halt in Nyack to put on chains — required to travel any further up the mountain. “Sacramento is just rainy, but once you started driving it started snowing. It’s just really bad, kind of crazy, can’t even see,” said Jaqueline Garcia. Charitie Bolling-Tosuner and her family are heading to their annual winter vacation in Reno but it’s their first year trying...
SACRAMENTO, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 08:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Continues to Produce Locally Heavy Snow Today .A strong winter storm continues to bring locally heavy snow to the mountains and upper foothills of northern California. Moderate to locally heavy snow showers will continue today. Another winter storm with low snow levels and heavy snow will affect northern California Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches are expected. Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Above 2000 feet, total snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches, with localized amounts up to 2 feet, are possible. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED WEDNESDAY Moderate to heavy precipitation will spread across a cold airmass located over interior portions of northwest California during Wednesday. Snow will be likely as a result, with valley floors being impacted across Trinity County, and ridges and highway passes impacted over Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and eastern Mendocino Counties. Snow will continue falling over portions of Trinity County during Wednesday night, and come to an end elsewhere during early Wednesday evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
connectcre.com

Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Warning for State

In the state’s second significant storm during this rainy season, an atmospheric river hit the Bay Area while heavy snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet and 3 to 6 feet above 7,000 feet pounded the Greater Lake Tahoe area, according to the National Weather Service. The same atmospheric river event was expected to impact parts of central and Southern California as well at the beginning of the week with heavy rain, flash flooding and possible debris flows near recent and vulnerable burn scars.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Second Winter Storm to bring Snow to the Mountains and Foothills Wednesday into Thursday .Snow showers over the Sierra Nevada may continue into the evening. A second winter storm is set to impact Northern California early Wednesday through Thursday bringing additional heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the area. Snow levels will range from 1000 to 2000 on Wednesday, gradually rising on Thursday. Significant travel delays and difficult mountain travel are anticipated. Strong winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, with localized amounts up to 3 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County. * WHEN...4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

