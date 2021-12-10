Winter Storm Warning out for northern half of state

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED WEDNESDAY Moderate to heavy precipitation will spread across a cold airmass located over interior portions of northwest California during Wednesday. Snow will be likely as a result, with valley floors being impacted across Trinity County, and ridges and highway passes impacted over Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and eastern Mendocino Counties. Snow will continue falling over portions of Trinity County during Wednesday night, and come to an end elsewhere during early Wednesday evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
