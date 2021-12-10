ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New book from Princeton University Press examines disease and the course of human history

wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Harper's "Plagues upon the Earth: Disease and the Course of Human History" (Princeton University Press) blends biology...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
lehman.edu

Lehman Professor Examines an Oft-Ignored Part of New York Latino History

Welcome to #FacultyMondays, where we update you on some of the exciting projects Lehman’s world-class faculty have brewing. That brings us to New York’s Catskills region. In the mid-20th century, it was the go-to summer destination for New Yorkers eager to escape the city’s heat. The influx of Jewish families who vacationed there earned it the nickname, the “Borscht Belt,” but it was also home to a contingent of Spanish-speaking immigrants who left their mark—and were often overlooked by history.
BRONX, NY
tamucc.edu

TAMU-CC Faculty Pens Book, Ensures 75-Year History of Island University is Not Forgotten

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Institutions of higher learning often possess long and storied histories, and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is no exception. However, little has been done to capture and consolidate the story of the Island University – until now. TAMU-CC Associate Professor of Management Dr. Andrew Johnson took it upon himself to collect the university's history and authored a book celebrating TAMU-CC’s nearly 75-year history.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human History#Disease#Morality
mprnews.org

Phil Klay's new book examines the globalization of violence

Marine Corps veteran Phil Klay won the National Book Award in 2014 for his first book, “Redeployment,” a collective of stories that emerged from his service in the Iraq War. His much-anticipated second release came out in October, and once again, he uses his military experience to inform the story....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wamc.org

New book about Lucy Gwin and the voice of Disability Nation

Longtime area journalist Jim Odato joins us about his new book, "This Brain Had a Mouth, Lucy Gwin and the Voice of Disability Nation," about author, advocacy journalist, disability rights activist, feminist, and founder of Mouth magazine, Lucy Gwin. Gwin made her mark by helping those in "handicaptivity" find their...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times Union

'It's Just Human Nature:' A New Book Examines Why Our Work Is Better When We Work Less

In 2017, reporters Anne Helen Petersen and Charlie Warzel moved from New York City to Missoula, Mont., and started asking some existential questions. The couple — who both wrote for BuzzFeed at the time — were working from home and began to feel like something was fundamentally off about the remote work bargain. Why, in our own homes, are we expected to structure our lives around office norms if they don’t even make us more productive? Why are we beholden to working 40 hours a week if we’d deliver better results in 30? Why are all these tools meant to enable communication starting to feel more like surveillance? When the pandemic plunged millions into the quagmire of working from home, Warzel and Petersen realized we were at a cultural inflection point. Their new book, Out of Office, explores what comes next. Here, Warzel and Petersen explain why we should be talking about how we work, not just where.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Community News

Off The Presses: ‘A Brief Welcome to the Universe’

"'A Brief Welcome to the Universe: A Pocket-Sized Tour’ is the spirit essence of our larger collaboration ‘Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour.’ If that book was an-all-you-can-eat cosmic banquet, this book offers appetizer portions, intended to stimulate your appetite for more.”. So say Neil deGrasse...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
LJWORLD

KU hires new archivist to oversee university history, official records

A longtime librarian and curator at KU has been selected to serve as the university’s archivist. Letha Johnson, assistant librarian, recently took over as the university’s archivist. In her new role, Johnson will be responsible for curating all items that help preserve the history of the University of Kansas, KU said in a press release. In addition, she’s responsible for overseeing all official records of the university that are transferred to university archives.
COLLEGES
krcrtv.com

Humboldt State University names new Dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

ARCATA, Calif. — Humboldt State University has named Jeff Crane as the new dean of the university's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. A scholar of history with a long career in higher education administration, Jeff Crane has been named the new dean of Humboldt State University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (CAHSS). Crane will start on January 6, 2022.
ARCATA, CA
ohio.edu

Ohio University researcher: Footprints from Site A at Laetoli, Tanzania, are from early humans, not bears

Findings provide conclusive evidence that multiple species of hominins co-existed on the landscape. The oldest unequivocal evidence of upright walking in the human lineage are footprints discovered at Laetoli, Tanzania in 1978, by paleontologist Mary Leakey and her team. The bipedal trackways date to 3.7 million years ago. Another set of mysterious footprints was partially excavated at nearby Site A in 1976 but dismissed as possibly being made by a bear. A recent re-excavation of the Site A footprints at Laetoli and a detailed comparative analysis reveal that the footprints were made by an early human — a bipedal hominin, according to a new study reported in Nature.
SCIENCE
kcapplauds.net

New book from kck native

BORN expands the concepts of Law of Attraction exponentially and awesomely simplifies everything you think you know about the power of Self-Creation. BORN is NOT a book about affirmations, visioning, Dark Energy, Self-Protection, or waiting for directions from God, the Guides or the Angels, Karma, or Struggle. It IS a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mymcr.net

Jesus has no equal in human history

From time immemorial, the human family has been fascinated, and to an alarming degree, obsessed with rituals. Here in America, we have just gone through one of our most powerful such events, Thanksgiving. Along with the rest of the world, we have now embarked upon perhaps the most enduring and...
Cosmos

The complex ethics of human history

At the end of this century’s first decade, no ancient human genome had been sequenced in full. Now, there are over 6,000 complete genomes in the archives, and more are added to the list every week. Since it became clear that DNA could be extracted from things long since dead,...
SCIENCE
massreview.org

The Challenge of Book History

A Review of Simon Frost’s Reading, Wanting, and Broken Economics: A Twenty-First-Century Study of Readers and Bookshops in Southampton around 1900 (State University of New York Press, 2021). Studies in the field of book history hold a perverse fascination for me. I can never approach them solely as an...
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
wfirnews.com

New book highlights Roanoke City’s LGBTQ History

A new book by a Roanoke College professor is analyzing LGBTQ history in Southwest Virginia and discussing how that knowledge can make our area more welcoming. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has more in this In-Depth segment.
ROANOKE, VA
moversmakers.org

Former Procter & Gamble director turns oral history on spirituality into new book

While traveling the globe as a marketing director for Procter & Gamble, Daniel Epstein interviewed and photographed 500 people across 27 countries documenting the power of faith and spirituality. His 18-year exploration is the world’s most extensive oral history project about faith conducted by an individual. Epstein founded the nonprofit...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy